IT Technician at Pinnacle

Job Title: Technical Supervisor
REQUIREMENTS
- Matric with mathematics is essential and A+, N+ certification is required
- A minimum of three (3) years experience in a similar technical position
- Relevant technical knowledge regarding Enterprise, Networking, CCTV, Point of Sale product knowledge is preferable
- Vaccination Certificate Required
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- General administration and assistance with repairs
- Maintain good average turnaround time on repairs
- Assist with job card/task assignment to technical staff
- Assisting staff with problems/queries/escalations
- Tier 1 portal claims (ASUS)
- Stock control (ASUS)
- Assisting with onsite visits/repairs from time to time
- Monitor daily jobs and workload to achieve SLA
- Assist/guide technical team in gaining knowledge to broaden skillset
- Assist the Technical Manager with planning onsite calls
Desired Skills:
- CompTIA A+
- PC installation
- Hardware troubleshooting
About The Employer:
Built on the foundation of entrepreneurial spirit, Pinnacle is South Africa’s leading ICT distribution company. We offer a broad range of world-class technology products seamlessly delivered across an expansive footprint. Everything we do is underpinned by our technical expertise, drive and determination – we call it delivering the exceptional.