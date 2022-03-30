IT Technician at Pinnacle

Job Title: Technical Supervisor

REQUIREMENTS

Matric with mathematics is essential and A+, N+ certification is required

A minimum of three (3) years experience in a similar technical position

Relevant technical knowledge regarding Enterprise, Networking, CCTV, Point of Sale product knowledge is preferable

Vaccination Certificate Required

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

General administration and assistance with repairs

Maintain good average turnaround time on repairs

Assist with job card/task assignment to technical staff

Assisting staff with problems/queries/escalations

Tier 1 portal claims (ASUS)

Stock control (ASUS)

Assisting with onsite visits/repairs from time to time

Monitor daily jobs and workload to achieve SLA

Assist/guide technical team in gaining knowledge to broaden skillset

Assist the Technical Manager with planning onsite calls

Desired Skills:

CompTIA A+

PC installation

Hardware troubleshooting

About The Employer:

Built on the foundation of entrepreneurial spirit, Pinnacle is South Africa’s leading ICT distribution company. We offer a broad range of world-class technology products seamlessly delivered across an expansive footprint. Everything we do is underpinned by our technical expertise, drive and determination – we call it delivering the exceptional.

