IT Technician at Pinnacle

Mar 30, 2022

Job Title: Technical Supervisor

REQUIREMENTS

  • Matric with mathematics is essential and A+, N+ certification is required
  • A minimum of three (3) years experience in a similar technical position
  • Relevant technical knowledge regarding Enterprise, Networking, CCTV, Point of Sale product knowledge is preferable
  • Vaccination Certificate Required

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • General administration and assistance with repairs
  • Maintain good average turnaround time on repairs
  • Assist with job card/task assignment to technical staff
  • Assisting staff with problems/queries/escalations
  • Tier 1 portal claims (ASUS)
  • Stock control (ASUS)
  • Assisting with onsite visits/repairs from time to time
  • Monitor daily jobs and workload to achieve SLA
  • Assist/guide technical team in gaining knowledge to broaden skillset
  • Assist the Technical Manager with planning onsite calls

Desired Skills:

  • CompTIA A+
  • PC installation
  • Hardware troubleshooting

About The Employer:

Built on the foundation of entrepreneurial spirit, Pinnacle is South Africa’s leading ICT distribution company. We offer a broad range of world-class technology products seamlessly delivered across an expansive footprint. Everything we do is underpinned by our technical expertise, drive and determination – we call it delivering the exceptional.

