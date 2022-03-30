Junior Developer / Intermediate Developer at Fourier Recruitment

Well Known IT Company in Centurion Seeks Junior and Intermediate C# Full Stack Developers. This Company designs and builds innovative leading solutions by making the impossible possible so that together, with our clients, we create a better world

ABOUT THE POSITION

We are looking for an Full Stack Developer to join our team. The ideal candidate has a good understanding of computer networks, how servers and workstations, and cloud computers work together. The candidate must be able to build code and implement solutions as specified within the project plan and in accordance with the defined business needs.

THE SALARY IS DEPENDANT ON EXPERIENCE

RESPONSIBILITIES

Deliver high-quality digital transformation, software development, and other solutions based on offerings, on time, and within budget.

Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organization.

Commit to continuous improvement and ongoing skills development.

REQUIREMENTS

A Must

Proven Track Record with a Minimum of 3-4 Years of Experience Preferred, But We Will Consider High Performing Graduates/Postgraduates with Some Work Experience

Microsoft, AWS, or Other Certifications Preferred

Web, Windows & Mobile Development

HTML

Java Script

jQuery

REST API

ASP.Net

SQL Server Database Management

C#

Advantageous

Kotlin

SQL 2015-2018

REST/SOAP API

Angular JS

Bootstrap

Windows Server Management

