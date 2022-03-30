Junior Software Developer at Headhunters

Our client based in Deal Party, Port Elizabeth is seeking to employ a young, recently qualified Junior Software Developer.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements include, but not limited to:
- Relevant tertiary qualification; viz. degree or diploma
- Android background preferable
- Experience in :
- PhP 5 ,7
- MySQL
- Html
- Javascript / JQuery
- Basic linux background
- The following not mandatory :
- Mobile dev for Android
- Yii framework
- Other :
- Good organization skills
- Must be able to work under pressure
- Will be mainly responsible for maintenance on current system, and adding limited new functionality
- Candidate will be exposed to mobile development at a later stage.
Permanent position with a minimum of 3 months probation period.
If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.