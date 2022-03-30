.Net React Developer

Do you want to work on cutting-edge technologies? Do you want to work in a company that is constantly evolving and pushing boundaries? If so, this is the role for you! Please read through and apply!

Your role will involve working closely with software engineers to ensure a smooth development process is followed through to completion in order to deliver high-quality software solutions.

Must Have:

Experienced with working with teams of any size

Collaborative approach to software development.

Extremely positive attitude and a true love for learning new technologies.

Developing an application by integrating multiple technologies, such as .NET, React-Native, Xamarin, Node.js, etc.

Writing clean, efficient code in C#, ASP.NET, or another programming language.

Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytic needs.

Participates in architecture and software development activities.

Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow.

Technical Requirements

.Net & React Developement experience

Experience with the following technologies: ASP.NET, MVC, jQuery, NodeJS, AngularJS, ExpressJS, PostgreSQL.

Must have 5+ years of .Net and React development experience

Desired Skills:

c#

.net

sql

mvc

jQuery

NodeJS

AngularJS

react

