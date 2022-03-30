Obituary: Denis Smit

Denis Smit, a director of BMI-T and well-known doyen of the IT industry, died yesterday (29 March 2022).

Smit was one of the original members of research company BMITechKnowledge, known today as BMIT.

BMI was founded in the late 1970s, with BMITechKnowledge Group established as a separate company in 1990 to focus on researching the emerging South African high tech industry.

Smit battled with a number of health challenges in recent years.

He is survived by his wife, three children and two grandchildren.