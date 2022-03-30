Snr Specialist: Lead Data Scientist (2)

CORE DESCRIPTION

Responsible to execute the strategic roadmap and create value through delivery of internal and external artificial intelligence solutions and products. Oversight of a portfolio of data science projects, providing strategic and technical guidance on solving a variety of use cases across the client and for its customers. Develop machine learning and deep learning competencies and manage and develop a ‘full-stack’ team of data science specialists. The role’s focus will be on NLP, both text and speech, but projects can span Computer Vision and other domains.

FUNCTIONAL KNOWLEDGE

Statistical and mathematical foundations

Data science and analytics frameworks (NLP and Computer Vision); Programming (Python, R, Git, Linux)

Cloud computing (GCP preferable)

Big Data (Cloudera, Hadoop, Spark)

FUNCTIONAL SKILLS

Strategic thinking

Innovative thinking

Communication (written and verbal)

Stakeholder management

Planning & organizing (Miro, Confluence & Jira)

Research & development

ATTITUDES/ LEADERSHIP COMPETENCIES

Business Leadership

Market Leadership

Personal Leadership

Problem solver

Takes initiative

Hard working

Can do attitude

Innovative thinker

Works well in teams

Works well under pressure

Relishes dynamic/ changing environment

Time management

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Define and implement the AI strategy and product roadmap in relation to the TKG strategy, and provide input into the broader strategic direction of our clients Strategic Insights

Cultivate and manage working relationships with a variety of stakeholders to support the design and delivery of data science projects and solutions

Develop business cases for new solutions or products, and establish the value for existing projects

Determine the most appropriate data science tools/ approaches for specific projects

Execute end to end data science projects and product development processes

Engage with our data engineering team to ensure any AI products or solutions are managed

Identify and manage resource requirements including people and systems

Lead and develop a team of data scientists and provide hands on guidance

Establish, document and champion data science best practices in the team

Help Strategic Insights become thought leaders in the areas of data science and artificial intelligence

Stay abreast of new developments and solutions in the market to ensure we don’t fall behind

Contribute to our agile way of work and our innovation culture

Consistent documentation of all implemented systems and processes

REQUIRED CERTIFICATION/PROFESSIONAL REGISTRATION e

Data science and cloud certifications will be advantageous (GCP, Azure, AWS).

QUALIFICATIONS

Post graduate degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering, or a related field (NQF level 7)

A qualified Actuary with data science experience

A Master’s degree (NQF level 9) will be an advantage

EXPERIENCE

7 years of work experience in the field of data science with at least 2 years having been on management/ specialist level

Experience in ICT/Telecommunications will be an advantage

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

Experience in Natural Language Processing. Strong statistical & mathematical foundations.

Experience with Google Cloud Platform.

Expected to stay abreast of new data science developments and to put them into practice.

Desired Skills:

