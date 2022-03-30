Specialist Support Engineer

Corporate Investment Banking Industry
IT Consulting / Contracting role
Fully remote
Support Level: 3
QUALIFICATIONS
- Bachelor’s degree in a related field: Computer science, business systems or IT
- Matric
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- 3-5 years experience in a Level 2 & 3 IT Support role
- MUST HAVE Corporate and Investment Banking Industry experience
- Knowledge and experience of Web services, SOAP and RESTful interfaces, and XML
- Knowledge and experience of Desktops and networking
- Experience and knowledge of Financial and Payment solutions preferred
- Agile methodologies and techniques used in the development of software
- Knowledge of Incident and problem management processes
- Knowledge of Cloud – AWS and micro-services architectures, APIs
- Strong problem-solving skills and ability to adapt to new methods and processes
- Intermediate Level Excel & SQL experience
Responsibilities will include:
- Engaging and coordinating L1 and L2 support on Incident Resolution
- Engaging Customers to clarify Incidents and gather feedback
- The role shall be responsible for performing level 3 analysis of incidents and queries logged from Customer Care (L1 & L2) as well as Business Support teams, with a view to driving the resolution thereof
- 3 Support Engagement & Responsible for driving Level 3 software support in accordance with agreed standards among teams
- Troubleshooting and analyzing incidents escalated to find solutions and workarounds i.e. Providing L3 support for the IT systems, applications, and services
- Ensuring availability, sustainability, and accessibility of application systems/services Corporate and Investment Banking
- Perform system tests and as required conduct Post-Mortems to infer root causes
- Assist in communications and coordination across teams within CIB & the bank at large iro Client Incidents – Assist in communications and coordination across teams within CIB & the bank at large iro infrastructure related incidents/problems i.e. Networking / Firewalls changes etc
- Update & manage various MS Teams groups to keep teams/stakeholder groups informed
- Run / manage MS Teams & info back to incident tickets
- Strong relationship building, persuasion, and collaboration skills that drives internal-and cross-team constructive feedback and support
Desired Skills:
- Tier 3
- Level 3 Support
- Investment Banking
- Banking industry
- Corporate Investment
- Corporate banking
- Web Services
- SOAP
- RESTful interfaces
- XML
- Payment solutions
- micro-services architectures
- API
- Cloud
- AWS
- Excel
- SQL
- Infrastructure
- networking
- Firewalls
- Incidents
- MS Teams
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Banking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree