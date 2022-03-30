Specialist Support Engineer

Mar 30, 2022

Corporate Investment Banking Industry
IT Consulting / Contracting role
Fully remote
Support Level: 3

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Bachelor’s degree in a related field: Computer science, business systems or IT
  • Matric

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • 3-5 years experience in a Level 2 & 3 IT Support role
  • MUST HAVE Corporate and Investment Banking Industry experience
  • Knowledge and experience of Web services, SOAP and RESTful interfaces, and XML
  • Knowledge and experience of Desktops and networking
  • Experience and knowledge of Financial and Payment solutions preferred
  • Agile methodologies and techniques used in the development of software
  • Knowledge of Incident and problem management processes
  • Knowledge of Cloud – AWS and micro-services architectures, APIs
  • Strong problem-solving skills and ability to adapt to new methods and processes
  • Intermediate Level Excel & SQL experience

Responsibilities will include:

  • Engaging and coordinating L1 and L2 support on Incident Resolution
  • Engaging Customers to clarify Incidents and gather feedback
  • The role shall be responsible for performing level 3 analysis of incidents and queries logged from Customer Care (L1 & L2) as well as Business Support teams, with a view to driving the resolution thereof
  • 3 Support Engagement & Responsible for driving Level 3 software support in accordance with agreed standards among teams
  • Troubleshooting and analyzing incidents escalated to find solutions and workarounds i.e. Providing L3 support for the IT systems, applications, and services
  • Ensuring availability, sustainability, and accessibility of application systems/services Corporate and Investment Banking
  • Perform system tests and as required conduct Post-Mortems to infer root causes
  • Assist in communications and coordination across teams within CIB & the bank at large iro Client Incidents – Assist in communications and coordination across teams within CIB & the bank at large iro infrastructure related incidents/problems i.e. Networking / Firewalls changes etc
  • Update & manage various MS Teams groups to keep teams/stakeholder groups informed
  • Run / manage MS Teams & info back to incident tickets
  • Strong relationship building, persuasion, and collaboration skills that drives internal-and cross-team constructive feedback and support

Desired Skills:

  • Tier 3
  • Level 3 Support
  • Investment Banking
  • Banking industry
  • Corporate Investment
  • Corporate banking
  • Web Services
  • SOAP
  • RESTful interfaces
  • XML
  • Payment solutions
  • micro-services architectures
  • API
  • Cloud
  • AWS
  • Excel
  • SQL
  • Infrastructure
  • networking
  • Firewalls
  • Incidents
  • MS Teams

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position