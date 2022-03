Technical Business Analyst

12 months extendable contract

Must be technical with BI development background

Education and Experience

Experience:

5 years solid Business Analysis experience with significant exposure within the SDLC, specifically Agile/Waterfall software development

Strong understanding of business processes and functional requirements

Education:

Matric

BSc Comp Sciences / Information Systems or equivalent tertiary qualification (Advantageous)

Business Analysis Diploma / Advanced Business Analysis qualification or related Business Analysis Certification (Advantageous)

BPMN Course (Advantageous)

Technical Knowledge:

PL/SQL – writing/running queries (Beneficial)

SQL, UML, XML and OO

Processes: ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management),

Technologies: SQL (Oracle and IBM Netezza), UML, XML and JSON

Tools: Enterprise architect, Visio, SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON), Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modelling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards and legislation

Desired Skills:

BI

Technical Business Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

