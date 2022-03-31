Application Engineer

Mar 31, 2022

Education and Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant management qualification (e.g. MBA)
  • Relevant experience within a related industry
  • Experience in formulating and implementing sales strategy
  • Knowledge of export sales
  • Experience in managing large and complex teams
  • Financial/budget management
  • General computer skills

Competencies:

  • Communication skills
  • Negotiating skills
  • Influencing and persuasion skills
  • Relationship management skills
  • Staff management skills
  • Commercial acumen
  • Customer service skills
  • Cultural awareness
  • Organisation skills
  • Ability to act independently
  • Flexibility and ability to adapt to change
  • Attention to detail

Responsibilities

  • Attendance at quarterly sales meetings and ensure that all relevant information from the assigned area is available for the sales team
  • Proactively engage and support company initiatives designed to promote a culture of safe working, environmental protection, and continual improvement
  • To liaise with end-users, contractors, distributors, etc. to promote the entire range professionally
  • To further develop a leading position within the market by developing and maintaining strong customer relationships, and commercially astute and successful tendering and bidding strategies in the marketplace
  • Full responsibility and accountability for all new business sales and tendering for SPZA
  • To liaise with the business segments on strategy and support
  • To reach the budget for new activities
  • All other duties as relevant to the post

