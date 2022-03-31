Application Engineer

Education and Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant management qualification (e.g. MBA)
- Relevant experience within a related industry
- Experience in formulating and implementing sales strategy
- Knowledge of export sales
- Experience in managing large and complex teams
- Financial/budget management
- General computer skills
Competencies:
- Communication skills
- Negotiating skills
- Influencing and persuasion skills
- Relationship management skills
- Staff management skills
- Commercial acumen
- Customer service skills
- Cultural awareness
- Organisation skills
- Ability to act independently
- Flexibility and ability to adapt to change
- Attention to detail
Responsibilities
- Attendance at quarterly sales meetings and ensure that all relevant information from the assigned area is available for the sales team
- Proactively engage and support company initiatives designed to promote a culture of safe working, environmental protection, and continual improvement
- To liaise with end-users, contractors, distributors, etc. to promote the entire range professionally
- To further develop a leading position within the market by developing and maintaining strong customer relationships, and commercially astute and successful tendering and bidding strategies in the marketplace
- Full responsibility and accountability for all new business sales and tendering for SPZA
- To liaise with the business segments on strategy and support
- To reach the budget for new activities
- All other duties as relevant to the post
