Avaya, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise partner to accelerate cloud transformation

Avaya and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise have announced a strategic partnership that extends the availability of Avaya’s OneCloud CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) composable solutions to ALE’s global base of customers while also making ALE’s digital networking solutions available on a global basis to Avaya customers.

Through this partnership, ALE will offer Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, which provides advanced AI, Identity and Security, Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) and customer service capabilities to ALE customers.

Avaya will offer ALE Digital Age Networking solutions to its customers, covering the full spectrum of enterprise wired and wireless connectivity technologies with advanced cloud platform services, leveraging the latest in IoT analytics, digital workflow, secure mobility, AI for network automation.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Avaya to deliver market-leading CCaaS capabilities to our customers and expand the market reach of our Digital Age Networking solutions,” says Jack Chen, CEO of ALE. “The extensibility and composability of the Avaya OneCloud CCaaS platform allows us to work with an ecosystem of industry-leading partners to build with Avaya deeper and more engaging experiences our customers need.”

Jim Chirico, president and CEO of Avaya, says: “We are very excited to partner with ALE to offer our OneCloud CCaaS to their global base of nearly one million customers and nearly 3,000 partners, while bolstering our portfolio with the addition of ALE networking technologies.

“The partnership is highly complementary and we believe it represents a significant opportunity for Avaya and ALE customers alike to accelerate their move to the cloud by deploying world-class cloud technologies from two global communications leaders.”

Business customers across the globe will be able to achieve their digital transformation and move to the cloud delivering differentiated customer experiences for their end customers and better work experiences for their employees.

“The addition of ALE to the Avaya OneCloud ecosystem reflects the growing strength of Avaya’s cloud offerings, as well as the success of the company’s strategy for delivering a highly composable architecture for the Experience Economy,” said Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst with ZK Research.

“ALE benefits by gaining access to Avaya’s growing ecosystem of Experience Builders, as well as a surging customer base of companies that need support at all levels of cloud migration strategies while Avaya solutions will be enhanced through the addition of ALE’s digital age networking portfolio, including their industry leading IoT connectivity solution.

“This combination of ALE’s end-to-end IoT management, plus their broader enterprise digital age network portfolio, coupled with the OneCloud Experience Platform will deliver unrivalled ability for their customers to compose the future of work, connect all elements of their enterprise, serve the everything customer, and compete in the Experience Economy.”