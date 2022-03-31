Check Point signs up TD Africa

Check Point Software Technologies has partnered with TD Africa, a foremost distributor of technology, services and lifestyle products, to expand the reach of Check Point’s security solutions to Nigeria, Ghana, Togo and Cameroon.

The partnership is particularly aimed at the small and medium business (SMB) market, a key segment and contributor to job creation and economic development in the West Africa region.

Cybercrime is one of the biggest threats to businesses in today’s digital economy, with the costs of an attack going beyond operational to reputational. Check Point Research (CPR) highlights that Africa experienced the highest volume of attacks on organisations this past year, with an average of 1 582 weekly attacks per organisation.

SMBs are not immune to this scourge, but many lack adequate infrastructure, resources and awareness to deal with the sophistication and frequency of attacks, leaving them as ideal targets to hackers and threats.

Hybrid work models, the use of cloud and mobile technologies, and contactless payments have also increased their vulnerability, providing cybercriminals with new opportunities to leverage.

According to Check Point´s SMB Security Report 2021, phishing is the number one threat to SMBs, followed by malware, credential’s theft and ransomware, with security breaches on the rise.

“TD Africa’s extensive distribution network and experience, combined with our expertise in cybersecurity, will ensure that more SMBs benefit from innovative solutions and services that protect and defend against attacks in a complex threat landscape while ensuring economic development in West Africa,” says Vincent Mabaso, regional distribution manager: Africa at Check Point Software. “As a well-established local distributor, TD Africa understands the needs and workings of this market and have a key presence in local commercial hubs, enabling Check Point to increase its footprint in the region.”

As part of the partnership, TD Africa will be a distributor of the full suite of Check Point Software Technologies: Check Point Harmony (Secure User and Access), Check Point CloudGuard (Secure the Cloud), and Check Point Quantum (Secure the Network), all supported by the unified security management delivered by Infinity-Vision.

Check Point has designed an SMB offering that is a comprehensive security solution that covers the SMB perimeter security, endpoint protection, and email and office security.

“This association with Check Point Software Technologies compliments our extensive experience as a distributor of business solutions, particularly to SMBs, in West Africa. We’re excited about the partnership’s market growth opportunity in the region, while supporting businesses of every size with cybersecurity solutions that meet the needs of the ever-changing digital economy,” says Ekene Meniru, senior manager at TD Africa.