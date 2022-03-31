iServ Solutions achieves Commvault Service Advantage Plus Partner status

iServ Solutions, an IT managed services and solutions provider based in Algeriahas earned its place in the Commvault Service Advantage Programme (CSAP).

“Since becoming a Commvault partner in 2019, iServ has worked tirelessly to meet our requirements,” explains Gerhard Fourie, channel lead at Commvault Africa. “Their commitment to the partnership has been a breath of fresh air. They have a thirst for knowledge and achieving Commvault Service Advantage Plus status in 18 months shows the level of their commitment.

“Customers can expect a high level of certified technical competence that enables iServ to consult, architect, deploy and support Commvault solutions with confidence.”

To become a Service Plus Advantage technical partner, iServ has demonstrated the requisite knowledge of architecting and deploying solutions by master certified engineers who specialise in the relevant integration technologies. This assures a deeper value to the customer, ultimately, who benefits from a technically-minded partner that understands the technology in a way that is accessible to the organisation.

“We’re ready to solve customer problems, and our expertise on a variety of technologies combined with our flexibility, allow us to model our offerings to fit the exact needs of the businesses we serve,” explains Mourad Debbah, MD of iServ Solutions.

“Africa and the Middle East are markets that can easily be served from Algeria given the geographical, cultural and linguistic common aspects,” he adds, highlighting the fact that iServ Solutions has already deployed dozens of engineered systems in sub-Saharan and east African regions.

“As an integrator, iServ’s extensive Commvault experience should reassure customers that they have a Service Advantage Plus partner handling their managed services,” notes Fourie. “Additional value is delivered to iServ through direct access to our development team, which enables faster support resolution for their customers.”