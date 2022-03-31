Junior IT Technician

Our client is a major player in the citrus industry and seeks to appoint a junior IT Technician to ensure up-time of all packline equipment, systems and network.

Key accountabilities include:

Ensuring all packline label printers are working optimally

Troubleshoot and resolve network issues including monitoring for security issues

Roll out of all configuration changes

Manage domain accounts and access control

Manage ticketing system

Ensure successful system and data backup

A grade 12 education together with A+ and N+ certification are essential and your working experience will have given you a good understanding of troubleshooting methods and problem solving and research skills. You must be competent with hardware and network components as well as MS Office.

A competitive remuneration package is on offer to the successful applicant.

