Our client is a major player in the citrus industry and seeks to appoint a junior IT Technician to ensure up-time of all packline equipment, systems and network.
Key accountabilities include:
- Ensuring all packline label printers are working optimally
- Troubleshoot and resolve network issues including monitoring for security issues
- Roll out of all configuration changes
- Manage domain accounts and access control
- Manage ticketing system
- Ensure successful system and data backup
A grade 12 education together with A+ and N+ certification are essential and your working experience will have given you a good understanding of troubleshooting methods and problem solving and research skills. You must be competent with hardware and network components as well as MS Office.
A competitive remuneration package is on offer to the successful applicant.