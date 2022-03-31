Junior IT Technician

Mar 31, 2022

Our client is a major player in the citrus industry and seeks to appoint a junior IT Technician to ensure up-time of all packline equipment, systems and network.

Key accountabilities include:

  • Ensuring all packline label printers are working optimally
  • Troubleshoot and resolve network issues including monitoring for security issues
  • Roll out of all configuration changes
  • Manage domain accounts and access control
  • Manage ticketing system
  • Ensure successful system and data backup

A grade 12 education together with A+ and N+ certification are essential and your working experience will have given you a good understanding of troubleshooting methods and problem solving and research skills. You must be competent with hardware and network components as well as MS Office.

A competitive remuneration package is on offer to the successful applicant.

