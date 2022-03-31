Macrocomm to deliver IoT solutions for railways

IoT solutions provider Macrocomm Group has announced a strategic partnership with Bharat Rail Automation of India (BRAPL) to deliver signal management and smart railway solutions to the South Africa sector and other African territories.

The Macrocomm-Bharat Rail partnership will focus on delivering secure data driven solutions that will enable railway authorities to significantly improve operational efficiency and safety, through contextual and secure signalling as well as optimal route planning and scheduling.

“Our choice of BRAPL as a partner has been based on the trust that the Company has gained in over 35 years of its operation, and its proven ability to execute large and complex signalling projects,” says Sivi Moodley, CEO of Macrocomm Group. “This venture will integrate Macrocomm’s capability in the Internet of Things (IoT) space with Bharat Rail’s extensive experience and expertise in providing secure solutions for railway signalling projects; overall joint intent is to re-establish commuter confidence in the commuter rail system.

“BRAPL is ISO 9001: 2000 certified for designing, installation and commissioning of signalling equipment and related technologies, and BRAPL’s level 4 safety integraty level is the highest level of certification achievable for the industry worldwide,” he adds.

Bhupesh Dhabalia, MD of Bharat Rail, has welcomed the new initiative, noting: “Our extensive experience in this sector – including being one of the first to use and apply various technologies on the Indian railway over the last three decades, our ISO 9001: 2000 certified for design, installation and commissioning of signalling equipment and related technologies, combined with Macrocomm’s IoT capabilities — provides significant platforms for synergy, innovation and growth for our new joint venture.”

As part of its localisation programme, Macrocomm-Bharat Rail will invest in the production capability of relevant railway technologies and equipment locally so that sector skills development and job creation is prioritised alongside improvements in the rail network. This will be incorporated into Macrocomm’s existing production facility in eThekwini. Software development and the training of local engineers will be provided to ensure the transfer of local digital skills capability development.