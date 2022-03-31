Samsung extends software development investment

The Samsung-Sponsored App Factory and Future Innovation Software Development programme has received additional investment that will further fuel its large-scale efforts to increase the number of experienced software developers in the country.

Samsung South Africa has announced immediate and additional funding for this employment initiative for 2022, which is an essential part of its far-reaching R280-million EEIP programme.

The aim is to assist graduates struggling to find employment where their tertiary education does not cover sufficient theory and practical training. Sponsored graduates will now be equipped with expertise and knowledge that appeals to potential employers, and in this way, the programme can make a meaningful difference in South Africa’s ICT sector.

The Samsung-sponsored AppFactory, in partnership with Microsoft, is a nine-month internship programme hosted by Tshimologong Digital Precinct and the University of the Western Cape.

Over the last two years, Samsung has invested in 49 selected interns with an IT tertiary qualification that can work with a senior developer to grow their skills. The sole responsibility of the senior developer is to focus full-time on the growth of the interns by providing the right mentorship and guiding them on real-world projects. The interns are exposed to high intensity and fast-paced learning over the learnership period – resulting in them gaining invaluable industry experience.

The Future Innovation Programme is targeting unemployed matriculants with an aptitude for software development. This six-month internship programme provides disadvantaged youth with software development and digital social innovation expertise so that they too can access the digital economy. The outcome at the end of the programme is a much better understanding of the digital ecosystem and the potential paths of opportunity therein.

With a total investment in software development over 10 years of R94-million, the programme provides a full scholarship to the students that includes equipment, stipend and tuition fees. To date, 311 unemployed youth have participated in the R&D programme with 226 students already proud graduates, ready to take their place in the local ICT sector where these skills are highly sought-after. Importantly, the programme has also attracted female graduates, who are an integral part of future growth in the sector.

“Samsung is pleased to see how well our education programmes such as the App Factory, along with work placements are making a difference,” says Hlubi Shivanda, director: business innovation group and corporate affairs at Samsung South Africa. “We feel it is essential to continue to support these far-reaching initiatives.

“With the right skills and opportunities, such skilled interns can be part of driving local and global growth while achieving personal successes. This intern-centred approach enables the students to grow their competence and sharpen their skills, and serves as a solid foundation for the graduates to continue to grow and be part of shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”