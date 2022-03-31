Scrum Master at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Using Agile / Scrum principles to guide and focus the teams on achieving deliverables.
- Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines.
- Participating in Agile Ceremonies, ensuring Agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.
- High velocity communicator making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays and other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.
- Driving improvements that are generated by Agile retrospectives.
- Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame and problem solving.
- Facilitating discussion, decision making and conflict resolution.
- Providing the team with support and guidance to be self-organised.
- Developing self and supporting others’ development to achieve full potential.
- Facilitating getting the work done without coercion, assigning or dictating the work.
- Shielding the team from external interference and removing impediments.
- Organizing and executing software team training, mentoring and Agile Sprint ceremonies.
- Collaborate with all stakeholders.
Qualifications:
- Degree / Qualification is recommended.
- Scrum certification is beneficial.
Skills / Experience:
- Minimum 2 – 3 years Scrum Master experience.
- Lead multiple Agile teams on Agile methodologies with knowledge of embedded SDLC processes.
- Knowledge of Agile tools, such as the Atlassian tools.
- Knowledge of Agile methodology and frameworks like Scrum and Kanban.
- Strong knowledge of Scrum theory, rules and practices.
- Good coaching skills.
- Ability to coach teams from a traditional methodology into the use of Agile.
- Demonstrates strong accountability.
- Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment and increasing transparency.
- Applicable knowledge of the technologies used by the team.
- Basic knowledge of software development processes and procedures to understand the team needs.
- Requires excellent oral and written communication skills.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Scrum Master
- SDLC