Security Engineer L3

Mar 31, 2022

Key Roles & Responsibilites:

  • Maintain the security landscape which contains Firewalls, ISE’s, proxies.
  • Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts
  • Implement policies based on best practices.
  • Implement firewall rules
  • Mitigate risks by applying patches and upgrades,
  • Work with 3rd party vendors for support

Requirements

  • 6+ solid years of work experience
  • 6+ Solid experience required in in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation
  • 6+ Solid experience of Managed Services
  • Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes
  • Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

Required Academic Qualifications

  • Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)
  • Security +
  • Higher certifications in the flowing key vendors…
  • Fortinet(NSE 5 and up)
  • Cisco (CCNP)

Advantageous Certifications:

  • Up to date and relevant ITIL certification
  • Industry certifications (CISM, CISSP etc.)
  • Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE)
  • Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP)
  • Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Security (CCIE-S)
  • Fireeye technologies

