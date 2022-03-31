Security Engineer L3

Key Roles & Responsibilites:
- Maintain the security landscape which contains Firewalls, ISE’s, proxies.
- Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts
- Implement policies based on best practices.
- Implement firewall rules
- Mitigate risks by applying patches and upgrades,
- Work with 3rd party vendors for support
Requirements
- 6+ solid years of work experience
- 6+ Solid experience required in in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation
- 6+ Solid experience of Managed Services
- Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes
- Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties
Required Academic Qualifications
- Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)
- Security +
- Higher certifications in the flowing key vendors…
- Fortinet(NSE 5 and up)
- Cisco (CCNP)
Advantageous Certifications:
- Up to date and relevant ITIL certification
- Industry certifications (CISM, CISSP etc.)
- Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE)
- Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP)
- Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Security (CCIE-S)
- Fireeye technologies