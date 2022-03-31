Software Engineer at Drake International

Our client provides a unique IT business solution which help organisation grow and improve business processes providing solutions from network, software, internet, and hardware.
Requirements:
- Diploma/Degree in BSc, BTech or other relevant qualification
- Related and up to date Microsoft Certifications would be an advantage
- Minimum 5yrs experience within in the industry
- Drivers Licence and Own Car is required
Knowledge of and experience with the following:
- Development:
- .NET Framework and Core
- ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript & TypeScript
- jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React
- ORM (EF, EF Core)
- Web Services (REST & SOAP)
- Database:
- SQL Server 2012-2019
- Database Design
- Applications:
- Internet Information Services (IIS)
- GIT Source Control
- Any of the below would be advantageous but is not requires:
- Development
- Mobile Development
- React
- SharePoint 2013-2019 & Online
- Workflow Development
- K2 or Nintex
- Office 365 Development
- Azure Development
- Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online
Responsibilities
- Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions
- Assist with Technical presales, planning and implementation
- Testing/Quality Assurance
- Business/Systems Analysis
- Project Management
Confident
Well organized and self-motivated with good communication skills
Adapt to the different environments, services, products, and technologies
About The Employer:
Drake International