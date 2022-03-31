Software Engineer at Drake International

Our client provides a unique IT business solution which help organisation grow and improve business processes providing solutions from network, software, internet, and hardware.

Requirements:

Diploma/Degree in BSc, BTech or other relevant qualification

Related and up to date Microsoft Certifications would be an advantage

Minimum 5yrs experience within in the industry

Drivers Licence and Own Car is required

Knowledge of and experience with the following:

Development:

.NET Framework and Core





ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core





HTML, CSS, JavaScript & TypeScript





jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React





ORM (EF, EF Core)





Web Services (REST & SOAP)

Database: SQL Server 2012-2019 Database Design

Applications: Internet Information Services (IIS) GIT Source Control

Any of the below would be advantageous but is not requires: Development



Mobile Development





React





SharePoint 2013-2019 & Online





Workflow Development





K2 or Nintex





Office 365 Development





Azure Development





Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online

Responsibilities

Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions

Assist with Technical presales, planning and implementation

Testing/Quality Assurance

Business/Systems Analysis

Project Management

Confident

Well organized and self-motivated with good communication skills

Adapt to the different environments, services, products, and technologies

About The Employer:

Drake International

Learn more/Apply for this position