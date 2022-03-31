Technical Superintendent

A pioneering mining company based in Limpopo is looking for an experienced and qualified Technical Superintendent to join their team.

Minimum Requirements:

  • B Eng/BSc Mining Engineering or B-Tech Mining Engineering
  • Post-graduate qualification
  • Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competency
  • Registration with Professional body
  • Knowledge of mine planning software: Aegis or similar drill & blast/analysis program, EPS and Mine 2-4D or similar package.
  • Seven years’ experience in mining environment, two years’ working as Superintendent/Mine
  • Overseer in trackless long-hole mining and Project execution experience

Should you meet the requirements for this position, you can forward your comprehensive CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed];. Alternatively, you can phone Tendai or Precious on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on:
[URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Mining
  • Mine Manager
  • Mine

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

