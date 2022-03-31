Technical Superintendent

A pioneering mining company based in Limpopo is looking for an experienced and qualified Technical Superintendent to join their team.

Minimum Requirements:

B Eng/BSc Mining Engineering or B-Tech Mining Engineering

Post-graduate qualification

Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competency

Registration with Professional body

Knowledge of mine planning software: Aegis or similar drill & blast/analysis program, EPS and Mine 2-4D or similar package.

Seven years’ experience in mining environment, two years’ working as Superintendent/Mine

Overseer in trackless long-hole mining and Project execution experience

Should you meet the requirements for this position, you can forward your comprehensive CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed];. Alternatively, you can phone Tendai or Precious on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on:

[URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Mining

Mine Manager

Mine

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

