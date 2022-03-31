One of the leading retail giants based in Cape Town have an amazing opportunity for a Test Analyst
The ideal candidate should have the following:
- 4+ years of Manual testing experience
- 4+ years of Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc).
- 4+ years of Testing in a retail / financial sector
- 4+ years of SAP Stores Retail experience with cross-functional solution insight.
- 4+ years of SAP iREAP POS / FIORI
- 2+ years of Integration with internal and external services and systems
- 4+ years of SAP Stores Knowledge
- 4+ years of experience in testing using test management tools such as ALM QC. and Jira.
- 4+ years of commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work delivery.
- 4+ years of proven experience in testing complex user interfaces.
- 4+ years of experience in testing using an automated test tool such as HPQC, QTP/Selenium/Test Complete/Python or any other.
- 4+ years of Specification of functional / non-functional test data requirements.
- 4+ years of Solution Manager experience – SOLMAN, CHaRM
JOB OBJECTIVES:
- Test Planning.
- Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction, and review.
- Test prerequisites compilation (dependencies, access, environment, data).
- Test execution, recording, and defect logging.
- Maintain testing that conforms to the TCoE quality standards framework with a high level of accuracy.
- Test status updates and reporting.
- Test closure activities.
SKILLS REQUIRED:
- 4+ years of Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing, and non-functional testing.4+ years of thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes.
Desirable
- 1+ years of SAP HANA knowledge
- 1+ years of Business Objects / Frontend
- Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques.
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Test Analyst
- Solman
- Charm
- SAP HANA
- Fiori
- Jira
- QA
- Agile
- Selenium
- Python
- ALM
- End to End Testing
- Test Cases
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma