Test Analyst

One of the leading retail giants based in Cape Town have an amazing opportunity for a Test Analyst

The ideal candidate should have the following:

4+ years of Manual testing experience

4+ years of Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc).

4+ years of Testing in a retail / financial sector

4+ years of SAP Stores Retail experience with cross-functional solution insight.

4+ years of SAP iREAP POS / FIORI

2+ years of Integration with internal and external services and systems

4+ years of SAP Stores Knowledge

4+ years of experience in testing using test management tools such as ALM QC. and Jira.

4+ years of commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work delivery.

4+ years of proven experience in testing complex user interfaces.

4+ years of experience in testing using an automated test tool such as HPQC, QTP/Selenium/Test Complete/Python or any other.

4+ years of Specification of functional / non-functional test data requirements.

4+ years of Solution Manager experience – SOLMAN, CHaRM

JOB OBJECTIVES:

Test Planning.

Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction, and review.

Test prerequisites compilation (dependencies, access, environment, data).

Test execution, recording, and defect logging.

Maintain testing that conforms to the TCoE quality standards framework with a high level of accuracy.

Test status updates and reporting.

Test closure activities.

SKILLS REQUIRED:

4+ years of Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing, and non-functional testing.4+ years of thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes.

Desirable

1+ years of SAP HANA knowledge

1+ years of Business Objects / Frontend

Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques.

