Test Analyst

Mar 31, 2022

One of the leading retail giants based in Cape Town have an amazing opportunity for a Test Analyst

The ideal candidate should have the following:

  • 4+ years of Manual testing experience
  • 4+ years of Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc).
  • 4+ years of Testing in a retail / financial sector
  • 4+ years of SAP Stores Retail experience with cross-functional solution insight.
  • 4+ years of SAP iREAP POS / FIORI
  • 2+ years of Integration with internal and external services and systems
  • 4+ years of SAP Stores Knowledge
  • 4+ years of experience in testing using test management tools such as ALM QC. and Jira.
  • 4+ years of commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work delivery.
  • 4+ years of proven experience in testing complex user interfaces.
  • 4+ years of experience in testing using an automated test tool such as HPQC, QTP/Selenium/Test Complete/Python or any other.
  • 4+ years of Specification of functional / non-functional test data requirements.
  • 4+ years of Solution Manager experience – SOLMAN, CHaRM

JOB OBJECTIVES:

  • Test Planning.
  • Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction, and review.
  • Test prerequisites compilation (dependencies, access, environment, data).
  • Test execution, recording, and defect logging.
  • Maintain testing that conforms to the TCoE quality standards framework with a high level of accuracy.
  • Test status updates and reporting.
  • Test closure activities.

SKILLS REQUIRED:

  • 4+ years of Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing, and non-functional testing.4+ years of thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes.

Desirable

  • 1+ years of SAP HANA knowledge
  • 1+ years of Business Objects / Frontend
  • Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

