Business Analyst and QA Lead

We are looking for a skilled and creative Business Analyst & QA Lead that can work well in a distributed programming environment. Work Location:- Home Office. This is an opportunity to have a huge impact on the design of deliverables and work with a dynamic US-based company. This position combines the business analyst and quality assurance roles required for data warehouse development. You will work in partnership with the Project Technical Lead to help gather and document requirements and ensure coordination with the development team. As new source systems or business rules are identified, you will work with subject matter experts and write the business specifications for these components. You will work closely with the development team to make sure that business specifications are being implemented as per the documentation. Minimum Requirements:- Experience working with Data Warehouse constructs and concepts 5+ Years’ experience gathering and documenting requirements for data warehouse projects Experience gathering report requirements from end users and translating to functional specifications Experience working in public transportation a plus Extensive use of requirements gathering techniques such as interviews, creating storyboards, flow diagrams, and documentation 5+ Years’ experience creating test plans Experience writing SQL statements for testing and understanding data models Experience with using Power BI Knowledge of MS Teams, MS Project and other project management tools Excellent communication skills; client-oriented. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

