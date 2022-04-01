Data Analyst at Merchants

JOB PURPOSE

The purpose of this position is responsible for the establishment of system applications and automation of the tools that the company uses to record, organise, store, secure and access data. They have specialist proficiency in generating visual analytics, dashboards and ad hoc reports for the business

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Reporting and Analytics

Design, develop and maintain business intelligence reports and analytics.

Extract and analyse data, statistics and information from various sources and interpret and produce the relevant reports, summaries and briefing notes that will be used to inform business decisions.

Identify the relevant sources of data from which to draw information

Provide data driven analysis of business process to improvements in client focus, efficiency, accuracy and efficiency of processes.

Design and Maintenance of Reports

Understand and agree the reporting specification format required from the business.

Facilitate the process of information analysis and report development and identify and discuss trends, communicating their findings to the relevant stakeholders.

Work with a variety of internal stakeholders to translate needs into data reports, data insights and extracts.

Integrate data from multiple sources to produce requested or required data elements

Optimise visual information for easier consumption and actionable metrics.

Maintain processes for ensuring data accuracy and current relevance and representation

Ensure that the client receives the required support to implement recommendations and solutions

Optimisation and automation

Provide recommendations to clients and builds technical tools and structures based on client needs.

Identify process improvements to streamline data collection and report generation.

Review and edit requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendation related to proposed solutions.

Design, develop, test automation workflows

Deployment of automation components: bots, robots, development tools

Support the implementation of Automation solutions

Knowledge (including education and experience)

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent degree in statistics, computer science, business or related field

3- years experience preferably in Contact Centres or BPO

Data Modeling

Extract Transform Load

Enterprise DataWarehouse

Advanced SQL

SSIS (Sql Server Integration Services)

SSRS (Sql Server Reporting Service)

PowerBI

Microsoft SQL (MS SQL)

Skills (Trainable)

Technical Expertise (L3)

Innovation (L2)

Problem Solving (L3)

Initiative (L3)

Attributes (Motives/Tolerances/Attitudes/Talents – not trainable)

Impact

Tenacity

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Data Analyst

BI Reports

Business Intelligence

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Learn more/Apply for this position