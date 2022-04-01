DB2 Database Administrator at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:

  • Installing/upgrading IBM Db2 LUW databases from version 10.5.x to 11.1.x.
  • Installing, maintaining and supporting:
    • IBM Db2 LUW server software.
    • IBM Db2 LUW clients on Linux and Windows platforms.
    • IBM Db2 LUW monitoring software including IBM Data Server Manager.

  • Developing project plans to test and implement new security patches and fixes.
  • Providing knowledge transfer of IBM Db2 LUW database administration best practices to the MCD DAS database administrators.
  • Documenting and refining the database upgrade procedures.
  • Collaborating with customer application groups and the department technical support groups to resolve performance and/or technical issues.
  • Monitoring database performance via IBM DSM and Linux scripts.
  • Monitoring resource utilization of all systems and tuning the IBM Db2 LUW databases as required.
  • Performing space management, capacity planning and data maintenance tasks.
  • Performing database backup/recovery of IBM Db2 LUW databases.
  • Preparing and submitting requests for changes through the department’s Change Management System.
  • Managing and maintaining IBM Db2 LUW security via authentication and authorization of users.
  • Providing 24/7 database systems support of all IBM Db2 LUW databases.

Qualifications:

  • DB2 certification.

Skills / Experience:

  • 5+ years in a production environment.
  • 4+ years of recent experience in the following:
    • Database administration of IBM Db2 LUW.
    • Installing, configuring and supporting High Availability Disaster Recovery technology, like IBM Db2 LUW HADR with auto failover.
    • Writing, maintaining and supporting Linux shell scripts.
    • Installing and configuring IBM Db2 Client on Linux, UNIX and Windows.

  • 3+ years of recent experience with the following:
    • IBM Db2 LUW databases in a RedHat Linux platform, installing new software releases, applying maintenance patches and fixes and performing regular database administrator support services.
    • Installing and configuring new releases, setting up monitoring profiles for IBM Db2 LUW databases, monitoring these databases and troubleshooting performance issues.

  • 2+ years of recent experience with the following:
    • Supporting, monitoring and troubleshooting ADABAS/Natural database systems.
    • Commvault backup/recovery software or a similar enterprise-class backup/recovery solution.

Desired Skills:

  • DB2
  • Database Administrator
  • Linux

