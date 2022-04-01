Digital platform launched for Miss SA 2022 entries

The Miss South Africa Organisation has launched the Miss South Africa App as the new content hub for all exclusive content, voting, and entries for Miss South Africa 2022.

Entries for Miss South Africa 2022 open today (1 April 2022) and close at 23h00 on 30 April 2022. Young women from all over the country will have the chance to follow in Miss South Africa 2021 Lalela Mswane’s footsteps and become one of South Africa’s most prominent brand ambassadors and have the opportunity to represent their country on the global stage.

“We are proud to announce the launch of the official Miss South Africa App. The app is aimed at expanding the Miss SA digital platforms and adding a new dimension to the Miss SA Competition,” says Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation.

The official Miss South Africa app will also allow fans to have a say in who the next Miss South Africa will be. They can read about and get to know the contestants, vote for their favorite, view exclusive content, buy Miss SA merchandise and learn more about this year’s competition.

A “How to” educational video series is available on the app which entrants are encouraged to view.