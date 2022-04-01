Help protect your data this world backup day

With the number of digital screens increasing in families, the demand for reliable storage and easy backups grows as well.

Keeping precious files organised and safely backed up shouldn’t be a hassle, it should be easy to store important files properly.

Considering 21% of people have never made a backup and 29% of data loss cases are caused by accident, users need to protect their data through smart backup practices. This World Backup Day, Western Digital is offering solutions that offer an easy way to help people back up with varied options to suit storage needs.

Keeping your precious files organised and safely backed up

An easy way to ensure files are backed up is to work with an automated system that can complete scheduled backup updates on files instantly, working continuously behind the scenes. Additionally, consumers need a backup solution that comes equipped with password-enabled hardware encryption to provide that extra layer of security.

Of course, there are also various capacities of home storage solutions to fit individual backup needs. Nowadays our life is mobile and so are our devices, so finding storage solutions that suit our lifestyle is key to ensuring backup practices can be implemented effectively.

You don’t have to know any of the technical details to become a boss of the backup because Western Digital makes backing up your work simple.

Mobile storage solutions

With more people online than ever before, backups have become even more important. As smartphones have become an essential tool in our lives, it comes as no surprise that these devices are a prime target for criminals; leading to an increase in theft. In fact, 113 phones are lost or stolen every minute.

If phones aren’t recovered and the data hasn’t been backed up, then every memory on that device is gone. Western Digital has a range of versatile and flexible mobile storage solutions to support the demands of today’s digital devices.

Access files from anywhere

With the latest security updates to keep content safe the WD My Cloud app makes accessing and sharing from anywhere easy. And with automatic photo and video backup to personal cloud storage, it helps reliably store irreplaceable moments so you can free up space on your tablet or smartphone. My Cloud also integrates with other cloud services, providing a centralized location for all content.