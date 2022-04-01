Intermediate Java Developer – RX 5

Apr 1, 2022

We’re looking for a Java Developer with some experience in DevOps to expand and improve our clients’ gaming Platform.
Key Skills

  • Server-side core Java 8+ development
  • Communication protocols, such as REST and WebSockets
  • Docker + Kubernetes
  • Infrastructure as code (Terraform + Argo or Ansible)
  • CICD tools (GoCD, Circle CI, gitlab CI)
  • Cloud Ops services (Google, AWS, Azure)
  • Automation with bash or python
  • Monitoring/alerting tools (Kibana, Grafana, Splunk, Elasticsearch)
  • Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing
  • Working on high-volume highly available websites

Desirable extrasWe are particularly interested in candidates who have experience in some of the following:

  • Spring framework – A good working knowledge of the core spring libraries
  • Apache Camel
  • Design patterns and software design approaches such as Domain Driven Design and Microservices
  • Distributed caching and scaling (Hazelcast, nginx)
  • NoSQL database development (e.g. MongoDB)

Please submit your cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical and bonus ++

Learn more/Apply for this position