iOS Mobile Developer

Apr 1, 2022

Role Purpose:
You will be working on the latest iOS mobile applications for our clients, using the latest technologies and tools to develop these.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
  • Strong background in iOS and/or Objective C programming.
  • 4+ years of proven experience as an iOS developer.

Requirements

  • Expertise in Swift and Objective-C programming
  • Strong knowledge of iOS development technologies.
  • Knowledge of application architecture and requirements.
  • Mobile Web Development.
  • iOS is the ultimate mobile development environment that allows building rich, interactive applications.
  • Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality
  • Collaborate with product managers and designers to ensure a successful, high-quality product and great user experience
  • Analyze, maintain and enhance existing applications and troubleshoot issues with efficiency.
  • Perform accurate development estimation
  • Produce technical specifications and designs. Participate in new business development through ideation, prototype development, and project estimates

Learn more/Apply for this position