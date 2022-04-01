iOS Mobile Developer

Role Purpose:
You will be working on the latest iOS mobile applications for our clients, using the latest technologies and tools to develop these.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
- Strong background in iOS and/or Objective C programming.
- 4+ years of proven experience as an iOS developer.
Requirements
- Expertise in Swift and Objective-C programming
- Strong knowledge of iOS development technologies.
- Knowledge of application architecture and requirements.
- Mobile Web Development.
- iOS is the ultimate mobile development environment that allows building rich, interactive applications.
- Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality
- Collaborate with product managers and designers to ensure a successful, high-quality product and great user experience
- Analyze, maintain and enhance existing applications and troubleshoot issues with efficiency.
- Perform accurate development estimation
- Produce technical specifications and designs. Participate in new business development through ideation, prototype development, and project estimates