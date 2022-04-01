iOS Mobile Developer

Role Purpose:

You will be working on the latest iOS mobile applications for our clients, using the latest technologies and tools to develop these.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

Strong background in iOS and/or Objective C programming.

4+ years of proven experience as an iOS developer.

Requirements

Expertise in Swift and Objective-C programming

Strong knowledge of iOS development technologies.

Knowledge of application architecture and requirements.

Mobile Web Development.

iOS is the ultimate mobile development environment that allows building rich, interactive applications.

Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality

Collaborate with product managers and designers to ensure a successful, high-quality product and great user experience

Analyze, maintain and enhance existing applications and troubleshoot issues with efficiency.

Perform accurate development estimation

Produce technical specifications and designs. Participate in new business development through ideation, prototype development, and project estimates

Learn more/Apply for this position