IT Support Engineer (Tier 3) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

One of SA’s leading employers is looking for a Tech Support resource. You will have the opportunity to work with an international team, be involved with big data, machine learning and to work with online condition monitoring. This is a permanent position offering one of the most generous pension benefits, medical, bonuses and paid training.

Role Responsibilities:

Installing, configuring, monitoring and maintaining backups and DR environment.

Monitoring, investigating and remediating all security threats from multiple sources.

Taking ownership of all assigned project work.

Executing all project work according to targets.

Resolving all service requests according to SLA.

Installing, configuring, monitoring and maintaining IT infrastructure.

Reviewing and recommending infrastructure specs.

Attending meetings and updating documentation.

Supporting Tier 1 & Tier 2 Engineers.

Preferred Qualifications:

MCSE: Core Infrastructure / Cloud / Productivity, Azure, O365 or similar qualifications.

Certifications in cybersecurity, Linux, enterprise backup solutions, vulnerability management solutions, AV/EDR also an advantage

Relevant Skills / Experience:

6 – 10 years experience in a Tier 2/3 Server Support Engineer environment preferably in a medium to large enterprise.

Experience implementing and securing the following:

Azure solutions.



O365 applications (Office, Exchange, Teams, OneDrive, Sharepoint Online, PowerBI).

Implementing, monitoring and supporting the following:

Cybersecurity solutions (Firewalls / SIEM / MDR / CIS).



Vulnerability Management Solutions



Hardware (Servers, SAN’s, tape libraries etc)



Operating Systems (Windows Server and Desktop, Linux Servers, Android, iOS)



Networks (AD, HYPER-V, DHCP, DNS, WSUS, ADFS)



Backups and disaster recovery



Voice and Contact Centre Solutions

Ability to prioritise and work under pressure

