Java Developer at Reverside

Intermediate Java Developer Role
We are looking for Java Development Professionals with 3+ years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Job brief
You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.
Responsibilities
- Maintenance: Check and correct problems in existing systems or processes (solve defects);
- Develop, test and maintain the deployed software, with high quality;
- Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency;
- Perform accurate development estimation
- Designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
- Write well designed, testable, efficient code
- Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications
- Prepare and produce releases of software components
- Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review
Qualifications
- BSc in Computer Science / Diploma / Oracle Certification
- At least 3 years of experience as a programmer in Java
Experience
- JAVA knowledge;
- SQL;
- Java Enterprise Edition (EJB, JPA, JAX-RS, JAX-WS). DESIRABLE:
- Experience in the medical insurance/healthcare industry;
- Experience within a project environment essential (this includes project management, analysis and design, testing and training);
- Other programing languages/frameworks: JSF/JSP, JavaScript, JQuery, AngularJS, Material Design, Bootstrap.
Requirements
- Relevant education qualification is preferred
- Proven hands-on Software Development experience
- Proven working experience in Java development
- Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms (preferably EE 7 and above)
- Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.
- Profound insight of Java and JEE internals (Classloading, Memory Management, Transaction management etc)
- Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)
- Experience in the Spring Framework
- Certification in Java Development is a plus
- Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC)
- Experience with test-driven development