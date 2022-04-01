Junior DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced Specialist in End-to-end IT Management and Consulting seeks the technical talents of a Junior DevOps Engineer who can thrive under pressure with experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment. Your role will entail developing and supporting commercial grade web applications and solutions, identifying technical issues and developing software updates and fixes while building and setting up new Dev tools and infrastructure. The ideal candidate must possess an accredited IT Diploma/Certificate with a focus on Software Development, have 2-3 years’ work experience with NodeJS, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, PHP, [URL Removed] SQL/MySQL; 1-2 years’ Linux Server / Windows Server & VMware experience.

DUTIES:

Develop and support commercial grade web applications and solutions.

Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes.

Optimize and improve existing systems and services.

Identify technical problems and develop software updates and fixes for them.

Provide root cause analysis for production errors.

Build and setup new development tools and infrastructure.

Supportive and collaborative management abilities in a team environment, as well as proven client-facing management skills.

Be part of a team that focuses on the following – New client requirements Concepts Innovation requests Automation Scripting



REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Recognized IT Certificate/Diploma in Software Development.

Experience/Skills –

2-3 Years Development experience –

NodeJS

JavaScript

HTML/CSS

PHP

Vue.js/React/Angular

SQL/MySQL

1-2 Years Linux Server / Windows Server Experience / Networking –

Networking (Network +)

Hardware (A+)

1-2 Years –

Virtualization Experience (VMware)

Technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment

Strong presentation, report writing and communication skills

Advantageous –

Elasticsearch

Docker

RestAPI

XML

JSON

Jira

GIT

CI/CD

Ansible

Docker

ATTRIBUTES:

Passion for technology and learning.

Attention to detail.

Analytical skills.

Problem solving.

High degree of professionalism.

Strong influencing skills as well as relationship and network building skills.

Team orientated as well as ability to work independently.

Able to work under pressure.

Shows good judgement in all decisions to ensure sustainability.

Ability to take ownership of assigned tasks.

COMMENTS:

