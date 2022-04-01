Lead Automation Tester

Apr 1, 2022

We are looking for a Lead Automation Tester to join our team. If you have proven experience in a Lead Tester position and come from a strong Automation background, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT/ Testing Qualifications
Location: Cape Town or Johannesburg (within South Africa)
Initial Contract (might consider permanent)
Level: Lead

  • 10+ years of Testing
  • Proven Team lead experience
  • Solid Selenium and Java/ C# experience
  • Experience Building Frameworks from scratch
  • Setup & execute SOAP and REST API Testing
  • Experience with various Load / stress / performance / automation testing tools
  • TFS/ Azure DevOps experience
  • Scripting experience
  • Comfortable working within an Agile environment

