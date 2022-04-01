We are looking for a Lead Automation Tester to join our team. If you have proven experience in a Lead Tester position and come from a strong Automation background, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT/ Testing Qualifications
Location: Cape Town or Johannesburg (within South Africa)
Initial Contract (might consider permanent)
Level: Lead
- 10+ years of Testing
- Proven Team lead experience
- Solid Selenium and Java/ C# experience
- Experience Building Frameworks from scratch
- Setup & execute SOAP and REST API Testing
- Experience with various Load / stress / performance / automation testing tools
- TFS/ Azure DevOps experience
- Scripting experience
- Comfortable working within an Agile environment