Lead Automation Tester

We are looking for a Lead Automation Tester to join our team. If you have proven experience in a Lead Tester position and come from a strong Automation background, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualifications

Location: Cape Town or Johannesburg (within South Africa)

Initial Contract (might consider permanent)

Level: Lead

10+ years of Testing

Proven Team lead experience

Solid Selenium and Java/ C# experience

Experience Building Frameworks from scratch

Setup & execute SOAP and REST API Testing

Experience with various Load / stress / performance / automation testing tools

TFS/ Azure DevOps experience

Scripting experience

Comfortable working within an Agile environment

