Network Systems Administrator

Responsibilities:
- Actively seeks out IT trends that are in the market to keep relevant
- Maintaining strong internal cross-departmental relationships
- Prepare PC and system process documentation
- Design, develop, implement, and maintain IT support helpdesk structure to deliver a reliable, high-performance SLA.
- Ensure systems comply with industry standards and Corp policies
- Maintain all mobile solutions and SIM card requirements
- Select and install appropriate data communications components configured to meet the company’s needs
- Assist with the setup of routers, switches, and all other network infrastructure.
- Define, document, and enforce system standards
- Design, recommend and implement new solutions to improve the resilience of PC operations
- Monitor network performance and troubleshoot problems and outages
- Collaborate with IT colleagues to help optimize system and network and system performances
- Report PC operation status based on project management and priority information
- Provide Level-1/2/3 support and troubleshooting to resolve issues
- Protecting data, software, and hardware by coordinating, planning and implementing network security measures.
- Designing, configuring, and testing networking software, computer hardware, and operating system software.
- Create accurate network diagrams and documentation for design and planning network communication systems
- Troubleshooting, diagnosing, and resolving hardware, software, and other network and system problems.
- Remote support of business teams when required
- Undertaking data network fault investigations in local and wide area environments, using information from multiple sources
- Perform network maintenance and system upgrades including service packs, patches, hot fixes and security configurations
- Capacity management and audit of all PC’s
- Liaising with project management teams, Ops and CX teams on a regular basis.
- Speaking with customers via email and phone for initial requirement capture when needed.
- Monitor performance and ensure system availability and reliability, including system resource utilization, trending, and capacity planning
- Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network infrastructure
- Select and implement security tools, policies, and procedures in conjunction with the company’s security team
- Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution
- Provide training to all staff where required.
- Assist with disaster recovery operations and data backups when required.
- Ability to help and assist desktop support teams on helpdesk and end user computing.
Requirements:
- 5+ years’ experience in System design and administration
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or MCSA / MCSE / MCITP / MCP for current Microsoft supported versions
- Certification in Microsoft 365 administration
- Cisco CCNA or CCNP
- A+ and N+
Ideal Experience:
- 7+ years’ experience in System design and administration
- 5+ years’ experience in Windows Server Operating Systems
- 1+ years’ experience in performance and capacity monitoring
- 3+ years’ experience in Microsoft 365 administration
- 2+ years’ experience in dialler and VoIP administration
- 2+ years’ experience in Cloud Computing
