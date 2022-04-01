Network Systems Administrator

Apr 1, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Actively seeks out IT trends that are in the market to keep relevant
  • Maintaining strong internal cross-departmental relationships
  • Prepare PC and system process documentation
  • Design, develop, implement, and maintain IT support helpdesk structure to deliver a reliable, high-performance SLA.
  • Ensure systems comply with industry standards and Corp policies
  • Maintain all mobile solutions and SIM card requirements
  • Select and install appropriate data communications components configured to meet the company’s needs
  • Assist with the setup of routers, switches, and all other network infrastructure.
  • Define, document, and enforce system standards
  • Design, recommend and implement new solutions to improve the resilience of PC operations
  • Monitor network performance and troubleshoot problems and outages
  • Collaborate with IT colleagues to help optimize system and network and system performances
  • Report PC operation status based on project management and priority information
  • Provide Level-1/2/3 support and troubleshooting to resolve issues
  • Protecting data, software, and hardware by coordinating, planning and implementing network security measures.
  • Designing, configuring, and testing networking software, computer hardware, and operating system software.
  • Create accurate network diagrams and documentation for design and planning network communication systems
  • Troubleshooting, diagnosing, and resolving hardware, software, and other network and system problems.
  • Remote support of business teams when required
  • Undertaking data network fault investigations in local and wide area environments, using information from multiple sources
  • Perform network maintenance and system upgrades including service packs, patches, hot fixes and security configurations
  • Capacity management and audit of all PC’s
  • Liaising with project management teams, Ops and CX teams on a regular basis.
  • Speaking with customers via email and phone for initial requirement capture when needed.
  • Monitor performance and ensure system availability and reliability, including system resource utilization, trending, and capacity planning
  • Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network infrastructure
  • Select and implement security tools, policies, and procedures in conjunction with the company’s security team
  • Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution
  • Provide training to all staff where required.
  • Assist with disaster recovery operations and data backups when required.
  • Ability to help and assist desktop support teams on helpdesk and end user computing.

Requirements:

  • 5+ years’ experience in System design and administration
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or MCSA / MCSE / MCITP / MCP for current Microsoft supported versions
  • Certification in Microsoft 365 administration
  • Cisco CCNA or CCNP
  • A+ and N+

Ideal Experience:

  • 7+ years’ experience in System design and administration
  • 5+ years’ experience in Windows Server Operating Systems
  • 1+ years’ experience in performance and capacity monitoring
  • 3+ years’ experience in Microsoft 365 administration
  • 2+ years’ experience in dialler and VoIP administration
  • 2+ years’ experience in Cloud Computing

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position