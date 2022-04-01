Network Systems Administrator

Responsibilities:

Actively seeks out IT trends that are in the market to keep relevant

Maintaining strong internal cross-departmental relationships

Prepare PC and system process documentation

Design, develop, implement, and maintain IT support helpdesk structure to deliver a reliable, high-performance SLA.

Ensure systems comply with industry standards and Corp policies

Maintain all mobile solutions and SIM card requirements

Select and install appropriate data communications components configured to meet the company’s needs

Assist with the setup of routers, switches, and all other network infrastructure.

Define, document, and enforce system standards

Design, recommend and implement new solutions to improve the resilience of PC operations

Monitor network performance and troubleshoot problems and outages

Collaborate with IT colleagues to help optimize system and network and system performances

Report PC operation status based on project management and priority information

Provide Level-1/2/3 support and troubleshooting to resolve issues

Protecting data, software, and hardware by coordinating, planning and implementing network security measures.

Designing, configuring, and testing networking software, computer hardware, and operating system software.

Create accurate network diagrams and documentation for design and planning network communication systems

Troubleshooting, diagnosing, and resolving hardware, software, and other network and system problems.

Remote support of business teams when required

Undertaking data network fault investigations in local and wide area environments, using information from multiple sources

Perform network maintenance and system upgrades including service packs, patches, hot fixes and security configurations

Capacity management and audit of all PC’s

Liaising with project management teams, Ops and CX teams on a regular basis.

Speaking with customers via email and phone for initial requirement capture when needed.

Monitor performance and ensure system availability and reliability, including system resource utilization, trending, and capacity planning

Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network infrastructure

Select and implement security tools, policies, and procedures in conjunction with the company’s security team

Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution

Provide training to all staff where required.

Assist with disaster recovery operations and data backups when required.

Ability to help and assist desktop support teams on helpdesk and end user computing.

Requirements:

5+ years’ experience in System design and administration

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or MCSA / MCSE / MCITP / MCP for current Microsoft supported versions

Certification in Microsoft 365 administration

Cisco CCNA or CCNP

A+ and N+

Ideal Experience:

7+ years’ experience in System design and administration

5+ years’ experience in Windows Server Operating Systems

1+ years’ experience in performance and capacity monitoring

3+ years’ experience in Microsoft 365 administration

2+ years’ experience in dialler and VoIP administration

2+ years’ experience in Cloud Computing

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

