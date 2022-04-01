Programmer III (.NET) – OS (Contract)

Position Purpose:

More specifically, the Lead Programmer (DotNet) designs, modifies, develops, writes, and implements software programming applications and components; supports and/or installs software applications and components and maintains documentation of process flow.

As a Lead, the role takes the technical lead on large and complex projects and requires deep, specialized knowledge in development and providing technical solutions to enterprise-wide problems along with a keen understanding of how organizations and business partners work to adapt and deliver within the required frameworks.

The Lead Programmer (DotNet) also plays the role of mentor to other developers, enabling the function to grow the capability while creating a high-performing team.

Qualifications:

Essential Degree or Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science, or a related field.

Job objectives:

Develop and Maintain Operational Systems in accordance with the companies standards:

Take the technical lead on large and more complex projects and serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support.

Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages.

Develop technical interfaces, specifications, and architecture.

Use and adapt existing web applications for apps.

Create and test software prototypes.

Develop client displays and user interfaces.

Understand and confirm system requirements with Systems Analyst and document.

Do unit testing of developed programs and functions.

Code reviews with peers.

Maintain existing .Net programs/systems and functions.

Develop and maintain documentation throughout the software development life cycle.

Plan and identify areas for modification and improvement.

Remain up to date with the terminology, concepts, and best practices for coding mobile apps Maintain technical infrastructure.

Manage the Release Process: Capture the release using the company release management system.

Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams.

Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until the production stage is reached.

User Support and Team Collaboration: Provide business support on existing systems. Support software teams in handling project-related work and other requirements.

Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture.

Mentoring of Development Team: Act in a technical leadership capacity, mentoring emerging developers and new team members and developing skills and capability in the .Net technology stack.

Setup and maintain procedures and processes to facilitate best practices for development.

Collaborate and provide regular feedback to team on delivery priorities and progress.

Experience:

Essential Extensive experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C#.

Extensive database design and development experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures.

UML exposure includes understanding sequence and class diagrams.

Experience in creating transactional reporting. Development experience in MVC, WPF, and WCF.

Knowledge and Skills:

Essential Good understanding of OO principles.

Desirable VSS/TFS exposure. Understanding of the internals and architecture of SQL Server e.g.: memory usage, indepth knowledge of indexes, and performance tuning.

Good technical understanding of Windows Operating System.

