Programmer III (.NET) – OS (Contract)

Apr 1, 2022

Position Purpose:

  • More specifically, the Lead Programmer (DotNet) designs, modifies, develops, writes, and implements software programming applications and components; supports and/or installs software applications and components and maintains documentation of process flow.
  • As a Lead, the role takes the technical lead on large and complex projects and requires deep, specialized knowledge in development and providing technical solutions to enterprise-wide problems along with a keen understanding of how organizations and business partners work to adapt and deliver within the required frameworks.
  • The Lead Programmer (DotNet) also plays the role of mentor to other developers, enabling the function to grow the capability while creating a high-performing team.

Qualifications:

  • Essential Degree or Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science, or a related field.

Job objectives:
Develop and Maintain Operational Systems in accordance with the companies standards:

  • Take the technical lead on large and more complex projects and serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support.
  • Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages.
  • Develop technical interfaces, specifications, and architecture.
  • Use and adapt existing web applications for apps.
  • Create and test software prototypes.
  • Develop client displays and user interfaces.
  • Understand and confirm system requirements with Systems Analyst and document.
  • Do unit testing of developed programs and functions.
  • Code reviews with peers.
  • Maintain existing .Net programs/systems and functions.
  • Develop and maintain documentation throughout the software development life cycle.
  • Plan and identify areas for modification and improvement.
  • Remain up to date with the terminology, concepts, and best practices for coding mobile apps Maintain technical infrastructure.
  • Manage the Release Process: Capture the release using the company release management system.
  • Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams.
  • Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until the production stage is reached.
  • User Support and Team Collaboration: Provide business support on existing systems. Support software teams in handling project-related work and other requirements.
  • Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture.
  • Mentoring of Development Team: Act in a technical leadership capacity, mentoring emerging developers and new team members and developing skills and capability in the .Net technology stack.
  • Setup and maintain procedures and processes to facilitate best practices for development.
  • Collaborate and provide regular feedback to team on delivery priorities and progress.

Experience:

  • Essential Extensive experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C#.
  • Extensive database design and development experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures.
  • UML exposure includes understanding sequence and class diagrams.
  • Experience in creating transactional reporting. Development experience in MVC, WPF, and WCF.

Knowledge and Skills:

  • Essential Good understanding of OO principles.
  • Desirable VSS/TFS exposure. Understanding of the internals and architecture of SQL Server e.g.: memory usage, indepth knowledge of indexes, and performance tuning.
  • Good technical understanding of Windows Operating System.

