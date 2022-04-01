Project Manager (JHB/PTA) (12-Month Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A rapidly growing Specialist Software Solutions Provider seeks a proactive and solutions-driven Project Manager to fill a 12-Month Contract role that will entail assuming overall project responsibility for a large client implementation. As part of the project, you’ll need to coordinate diverse teams and workstreams – including the Legal, Software Development and Operations teams as you act as the point of contact and management with the client’s own project team. You will also be directly responsible for the leadership of the project, according to defined project management (PM) standards and client requirements, with end-to-end responsibility for quality, profit/loss and schedule. This is a challenging role where you will be managing the deliverables of multiple teams across different areas of the company. The ideal candidate must be based in Joburg or Pretoria, have a suitable 3-year tertiary qualification, an accredited PM qualification and at least 5 years’ relevant experience including working with large software delivery projects.

DUTIES:

Determine and define project scope and objectives.

Predict resources needed to reach objectives and manage resources in an effective and efficient manner.

Prepare budget based on scope of work and resource requirements.

Track project costs in order to meet budget.

Prepare, update and maintain the project plan against agreed milestones / deliverables, highlighting critical paths and defining communication channels / forums / documentation, for the sharing of information and project reporting.

Provide project updates on a consistent basis to various stakeholders.

Cooperate and collaborate with all teams in a responsive, flexible and professional manner at all times. and estimate the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals.

Effective management of risk and risk mitigation measure.

Monitor progress and make adjustments as needed.

Measure project performance to identify areas for improvement.

Facilitate and/or attend regular project meetings and site visits in Centurion; minute meeting discussions and record and drive next steps.

Utilise industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout entire project execution.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Minimum 3-year relevant tertiary qualification.

Accredited Project Management qualification.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 5 years related experience.

Experience with large software delivery projects spanning multiple business units.

Knowledge and experience of Project Management tools.

An excellent communicator.

Well-versed in managing senior stakeholders’ expectations.

Good business acumen.

Based in Johannesburg/Pretoria.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good interpersonal skills.

Self-starter, able to show initiative and work with minimal guidance.

Capacity to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Passionate and energetic.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

