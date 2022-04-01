Role Purpose:
As a Senior Software Engineer, you’ll be responsible for building and maintaining our systems. You will be responsible for the development of software that is used to store and process data on a daily basis across all departments within the company. You will be working in an agile environment where you’re required to work as part of a team and help meet project deadlines.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required
- At least seven years of experience in software development
Requirements
- At least 7 years of work-related experience as a Software Engineer or Software Developer
- Ability to develop software in C#, Java, and other programming languages (polyglots preferred)
- Excellent knowledge of relational databases, SQL, and ORM technologies (EF, NHibernate)
- Knowledge of NoSQL databases such as Redis, Riak, MongoDB, and others.
- Experience developing web applications, with a good understanding of how the web works
- Proven experience in high-scale applications and an understanding of the practices and approaches that are employed in scaling applications are beneficial.
- Experience with unit testing, knowledge of applying test-driven development beneficial
- Understanding DevOps principles and how to apply them is practically beneficial.
- Experience in cloud services preferred – AWS, Azure.
- Experience with containerization (Docker/Kubernetes) is highly beneficial.
- Experience working with agile methodologies