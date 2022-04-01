Senior Software Engineer

Apr 1, 2022

Role Purpose:
As a Senior Software Engineer, you’ll be responsible for building and maintaining our systems. You will be responsible for the development of software that is used to store and process data on a daily basis across all departments within the company. You will be working in an agile environment where you’re required to work as part of a team and help meet project deadlines.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required
  • At least seven years of experience in software development

Requirements

  • At least 7 years of work-related experience as a Software Engineer or Software Developer
  • Ability to develop software in C#, Java, and other programming languages (polyglots preferred)
  • Excellent knowledge of relational databases, SQL, and ORM technologies (EF, NHibernate)
  • Knowledge of NoSQL databases such as Redis, Riak, MongoDB, and others.
  • Experience developing web applications, with a good understanding of how the web works
  • Proven experience in high-scale applications and an understanding of the practices and approaches that are employed in scaling applications are beneficial.
  • Experience with unit testing, knowledge of applying test-driven development beneficial
  • Understanding DevOps principles and how to apply them is practically beneficial.
  • Experience in cloud services preferred – AWS, Azure.
  • Experience with containerization (Docker/Kubernetes) is highly beneficial.
  • Experience working with agile methodologies

