Senior Automation Technical Tester (EE) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative Investment Firm seeks the expertise of a self-driven Senior Automation Technical Tester to play a vital role in not only ensuring the quality of the software developed, but making it better, all the way from backend to frontend. You will ensure software is developed with quality in mind from the very beginning and solving many complex challenges along the way, using some of the industry’s latest technologies. You must have strong coding background to assist in building the automation systems that will enable the rapid delivery of world-class software. You must have experience conducting regular code reviews, can actively contribute to improving the team’s pipeline, competent in automating across the full-stack and able to mentor others in this space. Any CRM, BPM or Transaction Domain knowledge will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Identify ways to test more efficiently in the team.

Drive the improvement of Unit Test cases while ensuring all other bases are covered.

Strong contributor towards root cause analysis.

Drive implementation of continuous improvement and preventative actions and increasing maturity.

Work with Tech Leads on the design of the final solution, ensuring its testability.

Take responsibility for complexity.

Actively monitor services in production and drive a reduction in errors.

Drive the alignment of testing procedures and can measure the effectiveness of testing in teams.

Look to resolve testing issues and challenges across teams.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience conducting regular code reviews.

Can actively contribute and drive improvement in the team’s pipeline.

Ensures the automation of tests in-sprint, at the appropriate level.

Contributes to broader framework development within their domain

Competent in automating across the full-stack and able to mentor others in this space too.

Strong mentorship, leadership and technical skills are a must.

CRM, BPM or Transaction Domain knowledge is advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES:

Sets high standards.

Stands firm on critical risks across domain.

Actively identifies and mitigates cross-domain risks.

Leads by example.

Holds team members accountable.

Adds value to the team, by building positive team morale.

Seeks out others to share information and assist in problem solving.

Actively solicits and offers feedback.

Responds well to suggestions from others.

Brings learning into the team.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Automation

Technical

Learn more/Apply for this position