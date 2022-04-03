Systems Administrator (2 Year Contract) Wits CLS at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

Support, implement and maintain all activities of IT operations such as administration tasks, software, and hardware products deployed in the organizations

Location:

Spencer Lister Building, Braamfontein – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Install and configure software and hardware

Maintain Microsoft domain e.g.: active directory, DHCP, SQL, windows operating systems, outlook, server operating systems, etc.

Manage network servers and technology tools

Set up accounts and workstations

Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements

Troubleshoot issues and outages

Ensure security through access controls, backups, and firewalls

Upgrade systems with new releases and models

Develop expertise to train staff on new technologies

Build and maintain an internal wiki with technical documentation, manuals, and IT policies

Configure network hardware such as servers, routers, and switches

Assist network architects with the design of network models whenever needed

Deploy and update company-wide software

Implement security measures

Manage physical and cloud network storage

Install and test new software and provide end-user training

Ensure anti-virus and backup software is installed, kept up to date, and working properly on all stations

Maintain and repair existing Network infrastructure

Install, assemble and configure computers, monitors, and peripherals such as printers, scanners, and related hardware when needed

Keep a log of all technical faults

Required minimum education and training:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science

Preferred certifications: CompTIA A + CompTIA N + CompTIA Server+ Microsoft Windows Server Administration, Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE)

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 2 years experience in an IT environment

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

The successful incumbent must have experience in the below: Knowledge of system security (e.g. intrusion detection systems) and data backup/recovery Experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN), and patch management Experience configuring network hardware such as servers, routers, and switches Experience upgrading, repairing, and maintaining computer networks Experience troubleshooting various network issues Experience deploying and updating company-wide software Experience managing servers and operating systems Experience implementing security measures Experience managing physical and cloud network storage Experience in setup, configuration, and administration of Windows Server Experience supporting Microsoft Window (7/8/10) operating systems Knowledge of Microsoft Productivity Suites Ability to configure and maintain printers, local and network Standby work, working overtime, and over weekends will be required Valid Driver’s License – local travel will be required Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines Must be self-motivated, able to work independently, and work as part of a diverse/multidisciplinary team



TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 11 April 2022 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

The Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS), is a division of the Wits Health Consortium (WHC) of the School of Pathology. CLS’s main purpose is to support the teaching and research activities of the School of Pathology through the provision of laboratory services, diagnostic and research advice, and data management support in accordance with the standards of Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP).

Learn more/Apply for this position