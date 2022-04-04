Application Support Specialist Ref 21542

To provide technical application support to all users within the company. Provide support relating to various applications, system-level software, enhancements of applications and assist with analysing the necessary application requirements.

EDUCATION (FORMAL QUALIFICATION REQUIRED)

Minimum Nation Diploma in IT or related qualification Degree in Information Technology and Jasper Server Qualification, Java WS Java Web Services framework Application Maintenance & Support 3-5 years Java Programming 3-5 years

MAIN OUTPUTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THIS POSITION

Software Analyses & Testing

Investigate and analyse existing system and recommend installation or upgradation of a new system

Ensure that software systems are tested

Review and provide recommendation for continuous improvement of software to ensure improved effectiveness and efficiencies

Ensure that system tests for applications are conducted prior to implementation

Participate in JAD sessions; conduct end user training as and when required

Systems Development & Configuration

Develop new systems or conduct application improvements on existing systems within the organisation

Conduct configuration of systems to ensure that the clients’ needs are met

Eradicate tedious workflows and duplication on existing applications or systems

Develop data flows

Automate existing business processes

Develop business reports and templates

Software Upgrades

Manage and monitor software upgrades

Test and implement new software releases

System Enhancements

Enhance existing systems and conduct performance improvements

System Maintenance and Support

Provide efficient system maintenance and support

Analyse and provide solutions for recurring production issues

Respond to systems issues, end-user queries and maintenance requests within ICT service level agreement

Systems Integration

Integrate various systems in the organisation

FUNCTIONAL/TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

ICT management and support (Basic)

Network administration (Basic)

System administration (Advanced)

Cyber security (Basic)

Web development (Intermediate)

Knowledge, data, and information management (Intermediate)

Server hosting and server management (Basic)

Corporate governance (Basic)

Search engine optimisation techniques (Basic)

Report writing (Basic)

Risk management (Basic)

Knowledge and information management (Basic)

Analytical thinking (Advanced)

Desired Skills:

Application Support Software

Java Programming

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

