Application Support Specialist Ref 21542

To provide technical application support to all users within the company. Provide support relating to various applications, system-level software, enhancements of applications and assist with analysing the necessary application requirements.
EDUCATION (FORMAL QUALIFICATION REQUIRED)
Minimum Nation Diploma in IT or related qualification Degree in Information Technology and Jasper Server Qualification, Java WS Java Web Services framework Application Maintenance & Support 3-5 years Java Programming 3-5 years
MAIN OUTPUTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THIS POSITION
Software Analyses & Testing
Investigate and analyse existing system and recommend installation or upgradation of a new system
Ensure that software systems are tested
Review and provide recommendation for continuous improvement of software to ensure improved effectiveness and efficiencies
Ensure that system tests for applications are conducted prior to implementation
Participate in JAD sessions; conduct end user training as and when required
Systems Development & Configuration
Develop new systems or conduct application improvements on existing systems within the organisation
Conduct configuration of systems to ensure that the clients’ needs are met
Eradicate tedious workflows and duplication on existing applications or systems
Develop data flows
Automate existing business processes
Develop business reports and templates
Software Upgrades
Manage and monitor software upgrades
Test and implement new software releases
System Enhancements
Enhance existing systems and conduct performance improvements
System Maintenance and Support
Provide efficient system maintenance and support
Analyse and provide solutions for recurring production issues
Respond to systems issues, end-user queries and maintenance requests within ICT service level agreement
Systems Integration
Integrate various systems in the organisation
FUNCTIONAL/TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES
ICT management and support (Basic)
Network administration (Basic)
System administration (Advanced)
Cyber security (Basic)
Web development (Intermediate)
Knowledge, data, and information management (Intermediate)
Server hosting and server management (Basic)
Corporate governance (Basic)
Search engine optimisation techniques (Basic)
Report writing (Basic)
Risk management (Basic)
Knowledge and information management (Basic)
Analytical thinking (Advanced)
Desired Skills:
- Application Support Software
- Java Programming
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma