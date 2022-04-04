Attol Developer

The Attol Developer is responsible for designing, maintain and developing OSS applications-ATOLL (Front-end and Back-end) to enhance Network Operations and regional teams of the client. Responsible to build scalable Network Operations management architecture and applications with a focus on functionality, security, reliability and cloud readiness of the technology stack

About The Employer:

IT Related qualification ( Degree and or relevent Certifications)

Certifications and or knowledge of back -end technologies like Java, C#, Python etc

