Business Intelligence Analyst

Role Purpose:
Provide business solutions to meet the changing needs of the company and its customers by successfully identifying their requirements through analysis and evaluation of company data.
Key Responsibilities & Duties:
- Developing and managing business intelligence solutions for the organization.
- Provide reports through office applications; extract reporting information from but not limited to Pastel Accounting and VIP Payroll Software.
- Proactively communicate and collaborate with external and internal customers to analyze information needs and functional requirements
- Successfully engage in multiple initiatives simultaneously
- Work independently with users to define concepts under direction of Senior Management
- Analyzing business requirements and processes and recommending them to Management and Executives for implementation
- Create and maintain documentation that includes the design, requirements and user manuals for the organization
- Identify the development needs for the purpose of streamlining and improving the operations of the organization for efficiency and profitability
- Be the liaison between the business units, technology teams and support teams.
Skills and Ability
- Strong analytical and product management skills required, including a thorough understanding of how to interpret customer business needs and translate them into application and operational requirements.
- Work independently without direct supervision
- Thorough knowledge of company history, culture, identity and goals
- Ability to work well with all levels of management, executive leadership and support staff
- Know how to delegate work
- Problem-solving and conflict management skills
- A high level of professionalism, confidentiality and good interpersonal skills
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines/time constraints
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to interact professionally with a diverse group, executives, managers, and subject matter experts.
- Principles and processes for providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction
Education & Experience
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- 1-3 years Business Analyst experience
Flexibility
- Additional functions and or duties may be required in addition to those listed in 2.1 to 2.9 above.