Business Intelligence Analyst

Role Purpose:

Provide business solutions to meet the changing needs of the company and its customers by successfully identifying their requirements through analysis and evaluation of company data.

Key Responsibilities & Duties:

Developing and managing business intelligence solutions for the organization.

Provide reports through office applications; extract reporting information from but not limited to Pastel Accounting and VIP Payroll Software.

Proactively communicate and collaborate with external and internal customers to analyze information needs and functional requirements

Successfully engage in multiple initiatives simultaneously

Work independently with users to define concepts under direction of Senior Management

Analyzing business requirements and processes and recommending them to Management and Executives for implementation

Create and maintain documentation that includes the design, requirements and user manuals for the organization

Identify the development needs for the purpose of streamlining and improving the operations of the organization for efficiency and profitability

Be the liaison between the business units, technology teams and support teams.

Skills and Ability

Strong analytical and product management skills required, including a thorough understanding of how to interpret customer business needs and translate them into application and operational requirements.

Work independently without direct supervision

Thorough knowledge of company history, culture, identity and goals

Ability to work well with all levels of management, executive leadership and support staff

Know how to delegate work

Problem-solving and conflict management skills

A high level of professionalism, confidentiality and good interpersonal skills

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines/time constraints

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to interact professionally with a diverse group, executives, managers, and subject matter experts.

Principles and processes for providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction

Education & Experience

Relevant tertiary qualification

1-3 years Business Analyst experience

Flexibility

Additional functions and or duties may be required in addition to those listed in 2.1 to 2.9 above.

