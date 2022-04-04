Business Intelligence Analyst

Role Purpose:
Provide business solutions to meet the changing needs of the company and its customers by successfully identifying their requirements through analysis and evaluation of company data.

Key Responsibilities & Duties:

  • Developing and managing business intelligence solutions for the organization.
  • Provide reports through office applications; extract reporting information from but not limited to Pastel Accounting and VIP Payroll Software.
  • Proactively communicate and collaborate with external and internal customers to analyze information needs and functional requirements
  • Successfully engage in multiple initiatives simultaneously
  • Work independently with users to define concepts under direction of Senior Management
  • Analyzing business requirements and processes and recommending them to Management and Executives for implementation
  • Create and maintain documentation that includes the design, requirements and user manuals for the organization
  • Identify the development needs for the purpose of streamlining and improving the operations of the organization for efficiency and profitability
  • Be the liaison between the business units, technology teams and support teams.

Skills and Ability

  • Strong analytical and product management skills required, including a thorough understanding of how to interpret customer business needs and translate them into application and operational requirements.
  • Work independently without direct supervision
  • Thorough knowledge of company history, culture, identity and goals
  • Ability to work well with all levels of management, executive leadership and support staff
  • Know how to delegate work
  • Problem-solving and conflict management skills
  • A high level of professionalism, confidentiality and good interpersonal skills
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines/time constraints
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to interact professionally with a diverse group, executives, managers, and subject matter experts.
  • Principles and processes for providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction

Education & Experience

  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • 1-3 years Business Analyst experience

Flexibility

  • Additional functions and or duties may be required in addition to those listed in 2.1 to 2.9 above.

