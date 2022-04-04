Business Intelligence Lead – Data & Insights at Imperial Logistics

Imperial is an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Through our significant African footprint and international expertise, and with the support of our 25,000 people, Imperial’s purpose is to connect Africa and the world – and to improve people’s lives with access to quality products and services. Imperial became a wholly owned business of DP World in March 2022. For more information: [URL Removed]

Imperial Logistics Africa business, is the leading logistics supplier in South Africa, and one of the largest on the African continent, providing Contract Logistics, Road Freight and Lead Logistics Provider solutions.

Imperial Logistics International business, has its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany and is responsible for all Group logistics activities (including Contract Logistics and Freight) outside of Africa.

Imperial’s Market Access business builds complex route-to market solutions that provide principals access to patients and consumers across Africa through comprehensive channel strategies that integrate sourcing, sales, demand generation, distribution, marketing and promotions.

Job Function

Serves as the custodian for a specific Business Intelligence Development team and portfolio of solutions on behalf of the Business Intelligence competency within the Data & Insights capability.

Accountable for the delivery of Business Intelligence solutions and Professional Services that will enable Imperial to make faster and more informed decisions based on insights generated from this capability.

It is expected that the Business Intelligence Lead perform both individual technical work as well as facilitate, guide and provide oversight of team delivery, with a 40%/60% split between individual technical delivery vs team delivery.

Key performance areas

Support:

Inform strategic and faster decision making through the availability of critical data sets, insights and modelling for D&IT and Imperial

Drive a talent attraction and retention strategy aligned with the D&IT and Imperial strategy to ensure attraction of critical skills from the market

Planning and overseeing projects to ensure quality, valuable deliverables are completed in a timely fashion and within budget.

For both individual and team deliverables, ensure:

Reliable, On-Time, Efficient & Quality Delivery as per the chosen process & tooling.

Mitigation plans are in place for projects/programmes that are not delivering according to the estimated timeline

Insights are always rigorously tested and approved before releasing to D&IT and Imperial

People & Culture:

Provide hands on leadership (people & technical) to the team

Provide oversight & support of seconded resources embedded into businesses across the group

Ensure Team wellbeing

Build and maintain a healthy working relationship within the team

Shape and enforce team culture & norms

Drive continuous knowledge sharing initiatives

Drive continuous improvement initiatives

Process and delivery:

Be the Team Lead for a team of Business Intelligence Developers:

Help manage team performance as part of sprint. The team must reliably deliver on sprint backlog

Help ensure team efficiency through accurate work estimates and completion against estimates as per sprint plan

Help manage technical work allocation per sprint. Facilitate Sprint planning 2: How to solve problems

Help ensure quality of team deliverables.

Help ensure process & tooling adoption and utilization

Help ensure the technical competence of the Team

Technology and standards:

Define, document and communicate design patterns

Ensure the definition, documentation and communication of solution designs before implementation

Ensure as-built documentation is done according to standards, and is continuously updated to ensure accuracy

Ensure that solutions are measured against the Definition of Done

Ensure the WIKI is periodically reviewed and updated for content correctness and structure

Enforce source code management practices

Enforce quality assurance practices

Adhere to:

All corporate governance, processes, procedures and statuary, legal and other requirements

Qualifications required:

A relavant tertiary qualification, BSc Computer/Data Science or BCom Informatics or BEng Computer or BSc Mathematics / Statistics

Skills and experience required:

7+ years in Business Intelligence/Data Analytics/Data Science/Modelling/Statistics

Programming and statistical computer languages (R, Python , SQL, etc.)

Working knowledge of Business Intelligence & Data Analytics principles & best practices

Behavioural Competencies:

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Persuading and Influencing

Deciding and Initiating Action

Leading and Supervising

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Presenting and Communicating Information

Relating and Networking

Adhering to Principles and Values

Technical Competencies:

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Resource and people management

Strong communication skills

Strong relationship building skills

Excellent planning, time management and organisational skills

High level knowledge or awareness of statistical modelling and data mining techniques i.e. Regression, Random Forest , Boosting, Trees, text mining, social network analysis etc.

Querying databases using statistical computer languages i.e. R, Python, SQL, etc.

Knowledge of machine learning algorithms

Equity statement

Imperial is committed to Transformation, which encompases Employment Equity, Diversity and Inclusion when recruiting internally and externally. It is company policy to promote from within wherever possible. Therefore, please be aware that internal candidates will be considered first before reviewing external applicants.

Desired Skills:

Programming

Python

SQL

Business Intelligence

Data Analytics

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position