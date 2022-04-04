6 months extendable contract
Bachelor of Science or higher in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, or related technical disciplines
– Cloudera Certified Professional (CCP) or Cloudera Certified Associate (CCA)
– Understand the Hadoop and Spark architecture and the future of distributed processing frameworks
– Experience in HDFS and MapReduce for all file-related operations
– Experience in implementing security by installing and configuring an authentication and authorization system such as Kerberos for all services in the cluster
– Knowledge of how to add, remove, and rebalance nodes in a cluster using cluster management tools
– Experience in configuring Cloudera manager to perform administrator operations
– Experience in running MapReduce and Spark applications in a Hadoop cluster
– Good understanding of Cloudera Data Science Workbench architecture
– Knowledge of HW/SW/Network/Security requirements for CDSW installation and upgrades
– Experience in deployment of CDSW on Cloudera Data Platform (CDP)
– Knowledge of common tasks and guidelines related to cluster management on which CDSW may be hosted
– Knowledge of how to use TLS/SSL to enforce secure encrypted connections, using HTTPS and WSS, to the Cloudera Data Science Workbench web application
– Linux system administration experience
– Proficiency with a modern programming language, including R, Java, and/or Python
– Post-graduate degree an advantage (Advantageous)
– Adaptable
– Culturally aware
– Emotional maturity
– Innovation
– Relationship building
– Willingness and ability to travel to OpCo’s
Desired Skills:
- Data Scientist
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree