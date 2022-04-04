Data Scientist

6 months extendable contract

Bachelor of Science or higher in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, or related technical disciplines

– Cloudera Certified Professional (CCP) or Cloudera Certified Associate (CCA)

– Understand the Hadoop and Spark architecture and the future of distributed processing frameworks

– Experience in HDFS and MapReduce for all file-related operations

– Experience in implementing security by installing and configuring an authentication and authorization system such as Kerberos for all services in the cluster

– Knowledge of how to add, remove, and rebalance nodes in a cluster using cluster management tools

– Experience in configuring Cloudera manager to perform administrator operations

– Experience in running MapReduce and Spark applications in a Hadoop cluster

– Good understanding of Cloudera Data Science Workbench architecture

– Knowledge of HW/SW/Network/Security requirements for CDSW installation and upgrades

– Experience in deployment of CDSW on Cloudera Data Platform (CDP)

– Knowledge of common tasks and guidelines related to cluster management on which CDSW may be hosted

– Knowledge of how to use TLS/SSL to enforce secure encrypted connections, using HTTPS and WSS, to the Cloudera Data Science Workbench web application

– Linux system administration experience

– Proficiency with a modern programming language, including R, Java, and/or Python

– Post-graduate degree an advantage (Advantageous)

– Adaptable

– Culturally aware

– Emotional maturity

– Innovation

– Relationship building

– Willingness and ability to travel to OpCo’s

Desired Skills:

Data Scientist

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

