Full Stack Developer at Imperial Logistics

Imperial is an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Through our significant African footprint and international expertise, and with the support of our 25,000 people, Imperial’s purpose is to connect Africa and the world – and to improve people’s lives with access to quality products and services. Imperial became a wholly owned business of DP World in March 2022. For more information: [URL Removed]

Imperials Logistics Africa business, is the leading logistics supplier in South Africa, and one of the largest on the African continent, providing Contract Logistics, Road Freight and Lead Logistics Provider solutions.

Imperial Logistics International business, has its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany and is responsible for all Group logistics activities (including Contract Logistics and Freight) outside of Africa.

Imperial’s Market Access business builds complex route-to market solutions that provide principals access to patients and consumers across Africa through comprehensive channel strategies that integrate sourcing, sales, demand generation, distribution, marketing and promotions.

Job Function

The ideal candidate should be competent in development, with an affinity for development of solutions to customer requirements.

The ideal candidate will be able to contextualise business requirements, take ownership and responsibility for tasks assigned, contribute to design sessions, complete development within time deadlines and budget, delivering quality work with minimal rework

Key performance areas

Ability to effectively work in a team and willingness to assist other team members. Making sure you are available when the team needs you.

Recognised and trusted member of the team, who embodies the spirit and willingness aligned to Imperial’s philosophy of “making business better”

Considered as being comfortable in the product and trusted by clients as well as internally.

Broad expertise across the platform and product (which will be acquired through product training and experience)

Customisation and / or development of sustainable modules for the software platforms, with minimal rework.

On-time, within budget, and of high quality with minimal rework due to bugs or misunderstanding of requirement.

Perform successful deployments of platform and modules on various servers

Solutions successfully deployed, which meet client expectations, and are sustainable.

Technical and Software Support:

Scrum / Agile

C# .NET (Web Forms, MVC, Entity Framework, .NET Core & related)

SQL

Angular, React, JS Node, Knockout (Beneficial)

Cordova (Beneficial)

Native IOS, Android (Beneficial)

JavaScript (Ext-Js, React, SenchaTouch or other JavaScript frameworks)

Web Service Development (RESTful or SOAP, using JAX-RS, JAX-WS, JSON and JAXB)

Apache Ant Build Tool

Any experience with message queuing is advantageous

TFS and TFS Code Repositories

Linux OS (Redhat / CentOS), Windows Server 2008 / 2013 +

Capable of working in a highly agile, somewhat unstructured environment

Innovative & Independent with good problem-solving skills

Nature of position

Permanent

Qualifications required

Degrees (or equivalent with requisite experience):

Eng Computer, B.Sc Computer Science or equivalent

Relevant Certifications and demonstration of Continued Education beneficial

Skills and experience required

The successful candidate will have experience in the following:

2+ years development in technologies listed above, as well as knowledge of development methodologies (Waterfall, Agile, etc).

Any experience in the logistics and/or supply chain industry is useful

Any experience with integration tools is useful

The position will further require:

A strong personal need to continuously improve the environment around you

Solutions oriented mindset (in contrast to a problem-oriented mindset)

Strong alignment to team culture with an extreme sense of ownership for both Individual and Team output

Complete ownership of team deliverables

A desire to work in a team context

A willingness to occasionally work long hours when the situation demands it

An ability to work under pressure

Some travel may be required from time to time

Equity statement

We are committed to employment equity when recruiting internally and externally. /it is company policy to promote from within wherever possible. Therefore, please be aware that internal candidates will be considered first before reviewing external applicants, provided that this supports achievement of our employment equity goals.

Should you not have received a response within 4 weeks of the closing date of this advert, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Developer

Information Technology

Software Support

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position