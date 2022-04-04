IT Operations at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for an Junior IT contractor to join them on a contract basis

General duties:

Responsible for compiling the CIO monthly and Quarterly reports for EXCO and various IT Forums

Responsible for coordinating all IT governance and IT Risk related deliverables

Responsible for coordinating, taking minutes and actions items for IT Senior management meetings, projects meetings and other IT meetings

Responsible for reconciliation of IT invoices and financial management on projects as well as IT service providers

Experience:

Qualification ; BCOM Informatics or relevant qualification ( Note : the individual should have financial acumen, project management as well as general understanding of IT)

Experience : 2 years minimum ( preferably in an IT environment)

Desired Skills:

IT

IT Support

IT Admin

Project Admin

Governance

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

