Java Developer

This role is responsible for estimating user and technical stories, designing and developing code, writing and executing unit and integration tests, and supporting testing of deliverables against user and technical story acceptance tests.

The Java Developer is responsible for creating prototypes, designing and building modules and solutions in an iterative agile cycles, develop, maintain, and optimize the business outcome

The incumbent is responsible for performing peer reviews, collaborating with architects and other developers to produce “just enough” design, and ensuring that enough technical documentation and training is provided for reference and operational support.

This role is responsible for providing software-related operations support, including managing level two and level three incident and problem management.

About The Employer:

Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, or other related field

At least 5 years relevant experience of which a minimum of three years is in programming and/or systems analysis applying agile frameworks

Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, LSD, and FDD

Experience working with multiple programming and markup languages, such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Java, Ruby, SQL, XML, JSON, YAML, and Python, and paradigms such as object-oriented-, even-driven-, procedural-, functional-, and declarative programming

Strong knowledge of software architecture principles

