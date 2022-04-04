Power BI Developer at Fourier Recruitment

This Well Known Company is looking for an experienced PowerBI developer who will be forming part of the new exciting brand.

Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or Engineering – From the University of PTA (Tukkies)

3 Years Experience with Microsoft PowerBI

Must be fluent in Afrikaans and English

Have developed reports for customers running Micrisoft Dynamics AX or Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations

Have experience with Microsoft SQL Server, Azure SQL, Azure Data Lakes and Sharepoint Lists

