Project Manager

Description:

The purpose of this job is to manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodologies.

Minimum Requirements:

A degree and Postgraduate qualification in project management is essential

Minimum six (6) years of broad-based information systems and business experience

Minimum six (6) years of project management & leadership experience in systems development/integration

Business analysis skills are desirable

Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word

Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.

Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development

Accredited certification in project management an added advantage

PMP preferred certification an added advantage

Key Performance Areas:

Project Management

Delivery and success

People management

Planning and organizing

Resources management

Governance, Risk

Duration: 12 months fixed Contract

Location : Pretoria

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Business Analysis

broad-based information systems

Microsoft Project

Financial and accounting operations management

Degree in project management

business diagnosis

PMP certificate

Managing Project Budgets

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

