Project Manager

Description:
The purpose of this job is to manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodologies.
Minimum Requirements:
- A degree and Postgraduate qualification in project management is essential
- Minimum six (6) years of broad-based information systems and business experience
- Minimum six (6) years of project management & leadership experience in systems development/integration
- Business analysis skills are desirable
- Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word
- Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.
- Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development
- Accredited certification in project management an added advantage
- PMP preferred certification an added advantage
Key Performance Areas:
- Project Management
- Delivery and success
- People management
- Planning and organizing
- Resources management
- Governance, Risk
Duration: 12 months fixed Contract
Location : Pretoria
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Business Analysis
- broad-based information systems
- Microsoft Project
- Financial and accounting operations management
- Degree in project management
- business diagnosis
- PMP certificate
- Managing Project Budgets
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree