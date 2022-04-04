Project Manager

Apr 4, 2022

Description:

The purpose of this job is to manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodologies.

Minimum Requirements:

  • A degree and Postgraduate qualification in project management is essential
  • Minimum six (6) years of broad-based information systems and business experience
  • Minimum six (6) years of project management & leadership experience in systems development/integration
  • Business analysis skills are desirable
  • Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word
  • Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.
  • Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development
  • Accredited certification in project management an added advantage
  • PMP preferred certification an added advantage

Key Performance Areas:

  • Project Management
  • Delivery and success
  • People management
  • Planning and organizing
  • Resources management
  • Governance, Risk

Duration: 12 months fixed Contract
Location : Pretoria

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Business Analysis
  • broad-based information systems
  • Microsoft Project
  • Financial and accounting operations management
  • Degree in project management
  • business diagnosis
  • PMP certificate
  • Managing Project Budgets

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position