Project Manager at City of Cape Town

ENERGY – ELECTRICITY GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION – TRANSMISSION SYSTEM DEVELOPMENT

PROJECT MANAGER

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R870 029 TO R1 314 364 PER ANNUM – REF NO: NRG 28/22

Requirements:

Relevant B degree (Electrical, Mechanical, Industrial, Civil, OR Project Management)

A minimum of five (5) years’ relevant post graduate experience in the electrical engineering industry with a focus on project management

Detailed knowledge of the Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations

Financial analysis and competency in using SAP

A valid Code B driver’s licence.

Key performance areas:

Conduct research and investigations to obtain information for the design of complex extensions to, and refurbishment and replacement of high voltage network infrastructure

Lead a project team in the detail design of complex projects for extensions and replacement of equipment on the high voltage system in the Metropolitan Area encompassing the complete asset creation cycle from inception, through procurement, to implementation and handover to the operational branch

Manage approved projects and associated contracts for extensions to and replacement of equipment on the high voltage system as well as complex projects for other branches

Control expenditure against budget for project and reconciling actual expenditure against estimated expenditure and also resolve complex technical problems, budget limitations and project cash flows

Coordinate and facilitate meetings with management, internal operating branches and external clients and fellow professionals to give or receive information on projects, programmes, policies and systems

Safe-keeping of documentation, results of research and investigations, and correspondence.

Closing date: 15 April 2022

