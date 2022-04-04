Scrum Master

We are recruiting a Scrum Master to ensure our delivery teams evolve and continue to mature their processes.

We are looking for an individual who can work closely with development teams, support team leads, assist Product Managers and ensure our agile processes are tuned and taken to the next level. You will be responsible for evolving and enhancing existing processes, establishing and maintaining appropriate ceremonies such as daily stand-ups, Sprint Planning, Demonstrations and retrospectives. This is a vital role improving delivery and providing product management with the detailed information they need to manage our strategic plans.

The Role

Sprint Planning & Management

Work closely with solution architects and development leads to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritised agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.

Refine a common and predictable agile process across the Technology teams covering all sprint planning meetings and core functions including, planning, estimating and reporting progress.

Actively participate in sprint retrospectives, addressing issues and feeding back ideas to improve processes.

Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and track progress towards agreed standards.

Ensure teams are utilising appropriate features of our agile management tools from Clickup.

Provide update reports on Agile process for the wider organization

Other Elements of the Role

Facilitate virtual communication, alignment, and information flow within the Group

Support product managers in developing methods for managing the product roadmap and aligning it with the Agile delivery methods.

Gather and report the set of necessary metrics and report them to the appropriate stakeholders.

Help the delivery teams by analysing risk and tracking the delivery commitments.

Coach and mentor the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company.

Act as administrator for our agile tools (Clikup) setting up new users, projects, milestones and ensuring the correct permissions are set.

What we’re looking for

At least a CSM or PSM certificate holder, with an excellent understanding of Agile methodologies and best practice, including experience as an Agile Coach and Scrum Master in a number of software development teams and industries.

Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.

Excellence in identifying planning/estimation methods for Agile teams that really works.

Experience of Clickup and other issue tracking systems

Ability to define and generate accurate progress reports

Delivery focussed, understands the need to release new features frequently and to a high quality

Ability to recognise areas for improvement and implement the necessary processes, ensure they are followed to achieve goals.

Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from developers and team leads to senior management and executives.

Able to run meetings to strict agenda, avoiding off-track items, managing time effectively and ensuring all participants remain on topic.

Able to identify impediments to progress, address where possible and escalate when necessary.

Be a self-starter, organised and methodical with a good appreciation of business and commercial values

Extra marks if you have

Degree in relevant discipline

Background in software development

Knowledge and experience in the use of Scaling and enterprise Agile framework.

Being an active Agile community participant.

Training and/or facilitation experience

Desired Skills:

clickup

agile scrum master

agile best practice

Agile coaching

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

