Scrum Master

The Scrum Master plays a crucial part in ensuring the success of our Digital Operating Model; helping us to become a leading digital [URL Removed] Scrum Master is a servant leader to the DevOps delivery team, coaching agile methods, and providing support and facilitation to increase velocity and team productivity

This role is responsible for identifying risks, dependencies, and impediments, leading the team and business in finding a solution, coordinating with other teams and functional partners, and actively escalating when needed to ensure resolution

This role is responsible for keeping a pulse on needs and insights from stakeholders and other initiatives, regularly communicating status, changes in direction, and relevant metrics to avoid misalignment and roadblocks

About The Employer:

Knowledge and Experience :

Stakeholder Management

Project Management Practices

Good understanding of Agile Software Development environment and methods such as such as Scrum, SAFe, Kanban, XP. LSD, and FDD

DevOps culture , tools and practice

Qualifications and Experience :

Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or other related field

Prince 2 /PMP

JIRA /Confluence / MS Project Certifications

